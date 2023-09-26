Apple sacrificed the iPhone 15's cooling to make it lighter, claims Kuo

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR There have been reports of the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max running hot.

An Apple Analyst claims the issue could be due to compromises Apple made with the thermal system design to achieve a lighter weight.

Software updates may have only a limited impact on the issue, unless Apple lowers processor performance.

There have been a number of reports claiming that the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are overheating. Even members of our crew are experiencing this problem. It appears the issue could be linked to a compromise Apple made with the phone’s thermal system design.

Android Authority recently tested out the iPhone 15 Pro to confirm reports of overheating. We found that it indeed has a problem with running hot when performing various tasks, getting as hot as 47.4°C (117.3°F). You can check out the results of our iPhone 15 Pro overheating investigation to get the full details.

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, this issue may not have anything to do with the new A17 chip. Kuo believes the problem could be linked to compromises made to the thermal system design to achieve a lighter weight. He then goes on to provide examples such as the use of a titanium frame — something Apple has been promoting in its advertisements — and the reduced heat dissipation area. Both are factors that reduce the phone’s thermal efficiency.

As Kuo explains, Apple is expected to address the issue through software updates. However, software updates may only be able to help so much. Kuo suggests that real improvements may not be made unless Apple lowers the performance of the A17 chip.

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max won’t always be too hot to hold. But it’s important to keep in mind that doing intensive tasks like playing games or recording videos could push these handsets to those temperatures.

Comments