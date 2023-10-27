iPhone 15 Pro Action Button is getting a new function

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple’s Translate option for the iPhone 15 Pro Action Button has arrived in the iOS 17.2 beta.

When assigned, you can quickly start a translation session on the Dynamic Island of the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max.

The beta software also all but confirms Apple’s new tech to update unopened iPhones.

Apple has released iOS 17.2 beta software confirming several upcoming features. One such feature is a new behavior for the iPhone 15 Pro Action Button.

When Apple announced the iPhone 15 Pro, it promised 10 customizations for the Action Button. However, one of those customizations — Translate — wasn’t available at launch. With iOS 17.2 beta, the Translate action is now available for the Action Button (via 9to5Mac).

When you assign Translate as a function for the Action Button on your iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15, pressing the button activates a translation session on the phone’s Dynamic Island. So instead of opening the Translation app for on-device language translations, you can jumpstart the feature from the Action Button.

When you press the Action Button with Translate assigned, your phone will start listening for speech that needs translating. It then translates recognized languages into the language of your choice based on the preferences you previously set up in the Translate app.

Besides adding the new Action Button function, iOS 17.2 also confirms Apple’s plans to update sealed iPhones in its stores. Code in iOS 17.2 points to an external device that can transfer firmware wirelessly. This corroborates Mark Gurman’s previous report about Apple using a proprietary device that can transfer the latest software update to the phone inside when placed on an iPhone box.

