iPhone 15 rumored launch date suggests a late start with possible retail delays

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR The iPhone 15 launch date is rumored to be Wednesday, September 13, 2023.

Pre-orders will likely start two days later, but maybe not for all models.

Some devices might show up on retail shelves later than usual, too.

Traditionally, Apple holds its iPhone launch events on a Tuesday in September. However, it bucked that trend a bit last year and launched the iPhone 14 series on a Wednesday. Thanks to a new rumor, it looks like the iPhone 15 series could continue this trend.

According to a scuttlebutt heard by 9to5Mac, the iPhone 15 launch date might be Wednesday, September 13, 2023. This rumor is apparently based on “multiple sources” stating that “mobile carriers have been asking employees not to take days off on September 13 due to a major smartphone announcement.” Being that very few smartphones are expected to launch in September — thanks to Apple’s historical domination of that month — September 13 is likely an accurate date.

Note that this is a bit later launch than usual. Last year, the big iPhone event happened on September 7, a week earlier.

Another tradition we see from iPhone launches is that the phones become available for pre-order on the Friday after the event. Theoretically, iPhone 15 pre-orders could start on September 15, 2023, if the launch date rumor pans out. Usually, iPhones then hit retail shelves roughly one week later. Last year, though, the iPhone 14 Plus didn’t land at retail until almost a month after the launch date. This year, that delay might happen again for one or maybe even more models.

It’s not yet clear which model(s) could be delayed. There are also counter-rumors that suggest all four iPhone 15 models will be available for pre-order and retail purchase on the usual dates but that severe shortages are expected. Time will tell which of these rumors pans out.

The iPhone 15 launch date will be one of the tech world’s most significant days. We expect Apple to bring Dynamic Island to all four models, the possible debut of an iPhone 15 Ultra with a periscope telephoto lens, and the debut of USB-C support in place of the Lightning port.

