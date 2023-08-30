iPhone 15 dummy models show off bland color options in new leak

Sonny Dickson

TL;DR New dummy units of the iPhone 15 series have popped up online.

The images show the different color options that could come to the iPhone 15 and Pro models.

There are a few rumored colors missing from the images.

Another day, another iPhone 15 series leak. Not too surprising, given we’re only weeks away from the iPhone 15’s launch. But today’s leak gives us a clean look at five of the color options for the iPhone 15 models and the Pro models.

Today, leaker Sonny Dickson took to X (formerly Twitter) to share multiple images of dummy models for the iPhone 15 and iPhone Pro models. The pictures give us our best look yet at the variety of color options coming to the series.

Starting with the base models, we see five different colorways, seemingly supporting earlier reports. The five colors appear to consist of black, pink, yellow, blue, and white. These colors seem to be far more muted and a little less exciting than the colors that came with last year’s handset. We’ve also heard rumors of a green color and a color that could come later in 2024, but they aren’t featured here.

Moving on to the Pro models, we’ve been expecting black, silver, blue, and gray. We also recently learned that Apple could retire the gold and purple colors. There are also rumors that Apple could introduce a dark sienna colorway. Like green in the last set of colors, dark sienna doesn’t appear in these images.

In addition to the colors, we get a good look at the design for both tiers of the phone. The edges are a little softer this time around and we see the new USB-C ports at the bottom. Rumors say that the base models could sport an aluminum frame, while the Pro models could receive a titanium frame. Outside of those features, there’s not much else that’s physically different about the design.

Apple recently started sending out invites to its special “Wonderlust” event scheduled for September 12. It’s believed Apple will use this event to announce the iPhone 15 series.

