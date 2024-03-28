iPhone 12 users can enjoy faster wireless charging with iOS 17.4 update

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR With iOS 17.4, the iPhone 12 appears to have gained the ability to charge at full 15W speeds using non-MagSafe Qi2 chargers.

Previously, non-MagSafe chargers were limited to 7.5W charging speeds.

iPhone 13 and newer models have already received support for Qi2 charging with the iOS 17.2 update.

While Apple hasn’t officially confirmed it, the recent iOS 17.4 update seems to have quietly brought a feature from the latest iPhones to the iPhone 12.

A new report by Macworld indicates that the iPhone 12 can now achieve full 15W wireless charging speeds when used with non-MagSafe Qi2 magnetic chargers — a feature previously assumed to be reserved for newer iPhone models.

Apple introduced MagSafe wireless charging with the iPhone 12 series. While MagSafe iPhones support up to 15W wireless charging speeds, using a wireless charger without MagSafe certification previously limited the charging speeds to a much slower 7.5W.

However, Macworld’s tests show that when magnetically attached to non-MagSafe Qi2 chargers, their iPhone 12 series phones running on iOS 17.4 match the speed of Apple-certified MagSafe chargers, even displaying the signature 15W charging animation.

The iPhone 15 series was the first to support Qi2 officially, and Apple extended this support to the iPhone 13 and 14 series shortly after with the iOS 17.2 update. Notably, the increased 15-watt wireless charging speeds are only applicable to the standard iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models. The iPhone 12 Mini (and iPhone 13 Mini) is capped at 12W wireless charging.

A successor to the widespread Qi standard, Qi2 offers better efficiency and incorporates magnetic alignment inspired by MagSafe technology. Apple played a crucial role in its development, sharing its MagSafe specifications with the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC). As of now, even the latest Android flagships, like the Galaxy S24 Ultra or OnePlus 12, don’t support Qi2 charging.

Some ambiguity remains Interestingly, Apple hasn’t included this change in iPhone 12’s compatibility with Qi2 chargers in the iOS 17.4 release notes. The situation becomes even more puzzling when you consider the conflicting information provided by accessory manufacturers.

Belkin, a trusted Apple partner, firmly states the iPhone 12 is Qi2 compatible. Anker, however, sends mixed signals, including the iPhone 12 as a supported device in some of its Qi2 products and omitting it from others. Hopefully, Apple will soon provide more clarity on the iPhone 12’s compatibility with Qi2 chargers.

