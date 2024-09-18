iPadOS 18 turns the iPad Pro M4 into Apple's thinnest brick yet

Palash Volvoikar / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple has pulled the iPadOS 18 update for iPad Pro M4 models after it bricked some users’ tablets.

The company is sending affected users replacement units as it’s seemingly impossible to revive bricked ones with a computer.

Other iPad models can still download and install the update, while M4 users must wait for a patched version of this release.

iPadOS 18 launched earlier this week, packing a wide range of exciting additions and changes. These include a native Calculator app, dark and tinted app icons, a revamped Photos app, and a nasty software bug that could completely brick your iPad Pro M4.

Apple has pulled the iPadOS 18 update on iPad Pro M4 models as it was bricking some users’ tablets. Those who have already downloaded the update won’t be able to install it now since the company has stopped signing it, and, as a result, the verification fails. Users with non-M4 models, on the other hand, can proceed with installing the update normally since the bug seemingly doesn’t affect them.

Notably, those with bricked iPad Pro M4 units are reportedly unable to recover the operating system using a computer, as their tablets won’t respond to any form of input. Instead, they must head to an Apple Store and request a replacement, which could take days.

In a statement to MacRumors, Apple said: “We have temporarily removed the ‌iPadOS 18‌ update for M4 ‌iPad Pro‌ models as we work to resolve an issue that is impacting a small number of devices.”

It’s currently unclear when exactly Apple will patch the bug and reissue iPadOS 18 to iPad Pro M4 users. Those unwilling to wait can download and install iPadOS 18.1 developer beta 4 instead — if they don’t mind the potential glitches and inconsistencies included with pre-release builds.

