First chance ever to save over $100 on the latest iPad Mini

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

Apple famously doesn’t like to offer deep discounts on its flagship devices, so this deal caught our eye. Thanks to an on-page Amazon coupon, you can currently pick up the 256GB model of the 6th-gen iPad Mini for $539.99 ($109 off).

While the latest iPad Mini has been on sale periodically since it launched in 2021, This is the first time we’ve tracked any price drop of more than $100. The rare savings are only available on the pink colorway of the tablet, but you can always throw an iPad Mini case on it, which is advisable anyway when you’re forking out hundreds of bucks on a high-end device.

Apple iPad Mini (6th Gen, 256GB)

For those who don’t need that much storage capacity, the 64GB variant is also on sale for $399.99 ($99 off). That equals the previous lowest price we’ve seen in 2023 and is just $1 from the all-time low price of the Black Friday 2022 sales. We might infer that Apple is clearing out its stock ahead of the anticipated launch of the 7th-gen iPad Mini later this year.

The 6th generation iPad Mini features an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone technology and supports the 2nd-gen Apple Pencil. Powered by the A15 Bionic chip, it offers fast and efficient performance for various tasks and includes improved graphics and AI capabilities. The tablet has a 12-megapixel rear camera that captures high-resolution photos and videos, along with Center Stage for better video calls. Despite its impressive performance metrics, you can get 10 hours of battery life on a single charge — more than ample for a day’s use.

The iPad Mini deal could end at a moment’s notice. The widget above takes you to it.

