Here's another clue a bigger iPad Air is just around the corner

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR Cases for Apple’s unannounced larger-display iPad Air have shown up on Amazon.

The release of an updated iPad Air is expected in early May.

Reports point to two versions of the iPad Air, a 10.9-inch and a 12.9-inch model.

Popular phone and tablet accessories maker ESR already has a section on its Amazon storefront dedicated to the expected 12.9-inch iPad Air, giving us a look at what to expect.

In March, we shared that rumors pointed to new Apple devices slated for release in the spring or early summer. It seems more likely now that the new iPad Air will be coming in May.

The case listings were reported by 9to5Mac. Previous reports suggested there will be two versions of the iPad Air, one in the same size as the current 10.9-inch model, as well as a larger iPad Air with a 12.9-inch display. The new iPad Airs will be powered by the M2 chip instead of the latest M3.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has previously reported that the new iPads will come in the second week of May.

Considering that ESR is a well-known brand and that there is corroborating information from Bloomberg, it seems likely that Apple will be introducing the new tablets in the first part of May. So, it might be worth waiting if you’re considering picking up an iPad now.

For those looking to buy a case early to have it ready for the iPad launch day, it’s worth noting that case manufacturers sometimes create early versions of cases based on leaks and renders to beat out competition, so there’s a chance that these new iPad Air cases might not fit perfectly with the new devices.

ESR has three cases available for the iPad Air 12.9-inch: the Shift Magnetic Case, the Rebound Hybrid Case 360, and the Rebound Magnetic Case. Judging by the camera cutouts for all three cases, it looks like the new iPad Air will have a smaller camera system than the iPad Pro line.

However, as Apple pushes for broader integration of spatial videos for use with Apple Vision Pro, the new iPads may have a vertically aligned two-camera setup like rumored for the iPhone 16.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

Comments