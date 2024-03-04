Buying a new iPad or MacBook this month? You should wait for these new launches

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple could be launching a lot of new hardware as soon as this week, but it could skip the launch event and do it through press releases.

New products expected include revamps to the iPad Pro, iPad Air refresh with a new 12.9-inch model, new Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard accessories, and refresh to the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models.

With MWC 2024 behind us, it’s time to look forward to the next round of product launches coming our way. Some of the big ones happening this month could be from Apple, but the company could keep it low-key by skipping events and doing silent launches instead. But what is in store from Apple this month? Here’s what leaks have to say!

According to MacRumors, citing unnamed sources, Apple plans to announce new products with press releases this week. These products could be new iPads, Macs, and accessories.

Bloomberg corroborates this partly by mentioning that new Mac, iPad, Apple Pencil, and Magic Keyboard updates are coming in the next several weeks. However, Apple could skip holding a grand event for these Spring launches. The products will likely be announced through Apple’s websites in a “series of online videos and marketing campaigns.” Bloomberg believes that these devices will arrive sometime in March or April.

According to Bloomberg, the products that Apple could launch include revamped iPad Pro models (i.e., the iPad Pro 7th gen) with OLED display and M3 chips, new Magic Keyboards to go along with the new iPad Pros, an updated iPad Air 6th gen alongside a new 12.9-inch screen model, new Apple Pencils, and new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models with M3 chips.

MacRumors is adding to this list with the possibility of new color options for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, alongside new colors for iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands. These have not been leaked or rumored so far, but could be likely based on precedent.

Other possible products could be a new Apple TV device, a new HomePod with a screen, and the iPhone SE 4. However, these devices may not be ready and are unlikely to launch at this time. What Apple products are you looking forward to? Let us know in the comments below!

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

Comments