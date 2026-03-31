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Apple moves closer to encrypted RCS for Android-iPhone messaging

iOS 26.5 developer beta restores the end-to-end encryption toggle that was missing from the stable iOS 26.4 release.
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2 hours ago

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RCS on iMessage close up
Ryan Haines / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • Apple has reintroduced end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for RCS conversations with Android users in the iOS 26.5 developer beta, preventing third parties from reading cross-platform texts.
  • The feature includes a toggle in the Messages settings that is reportedly enabled by default.
  • While the feature was omitted from the stable iOS 26.4 release, its appearance in the new beta suggests a public launch is approaching.

iPhone-Android text messaging is long overdue for a security upgrade: End-to-end encryption (E2EE). Apple finally began testing end-to-end encryption in iOS 26.4 developer beta, but restricted it to iPhone-to-iPhone conversations only. iOS 26.4 beta 2 expanded it to Android conversations, but the stable release didn’t ship with the feature. With the latest iOS 26.5 developer beta, Android users can once again join in.

The latest iOS 26.5 developer beta once again includes a toggle for end-to-end encryption in the Messages’ settings submenu, as reported by 9to5Mac. This toggle is said to be enabled by default and remains active for conversations with Android users as well.

rcs e2ee encrypted ios 26 5
9to5Mac

With this in place, RCS conversations between iPhone and Android users are finally encrypted by default, meaning they cannot be intercepted and read by any third party.

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Even though Apple began testing E2EE in iOS 26.4 developer beta, the company had already mentioned in the release notes that RCS E2EE would not be released to the public with iOS 26.4’s stable release and would come in a future iOS 26 release.

IOS 26.4 beta release notes
Apple
Part of iOS 26.4 beta release notes

As expected, the feature is absent from the iOS 26.4 stable release currently available on iPhones.

iOS 26.5 beta gives us renewed hope that this long-awaited change is finally on the horizon for the stable branch. However, there’s always the possibility that Apple will defer the feature to even later versions.

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