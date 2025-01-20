iOS 19 leak shows off visionOS-inspired Camera app redesign

TL;DR According to a YouTuber, iOS 19 will overhaul the Camera app by adopting glassy UI elements resembling visionOS.

He also suggests that the design language could extend to other parts of the system, such as the home screen and other first-party apps.

Apple will likely unveil iOS 19 during WWDC25 in June and release the OS update to all users in September.

Last year, a rumor stated that iOS 18 would overhaul the built-in Camera app and introduce a visionOS-like design. That did not materialize, though. A different source is now making a similar claim, declaring that the Apple Camera app on iOS 19 would adopt the alleged translucent UI.

YouTube channel Front Page Tech claims to have viewed a verified video of the never-before-seen iOS 19, showcasing a completely redesigned Camera app. The new look mirrors visionOS, featuring glassy buttons and round icons. While the YouTuber hasn’t shared the leaked video itself, he allegedly created a comparable mockup based on the real deal.

Beyond the revamped Camera app, Front Page Tech suggests that the translucent user interface could expand to more parts of iOS 19, including the home screen and other Apple applications. However, such a significant change is unlikely to occur through a single OS update, as credible reports indicate that Apple is already struggling to develop announced features on time.

iOS 19 beta will likely debut to registered developers during WWDC25 in June. If Apple sticks to its release schedule, users with compatible iPhone models can expect the public launch towards mid-September. Besides the questionable Camera leak, iOS 19 is rumored to introduce more Apple Intelligence features. These could include a smarter Siri that can handle more complex queries like ChatGPT.

