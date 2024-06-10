Get the iOS 18 wallpapers on your Android phone here!

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR The iOS 18 wallpapers are here to download and use on your Android phone.

There are two wallpapers: one ideal for light mode and another ideal for dark mode.

Please download them from the Drive link to ensure you get the high-res versions.

Today, Apple officially launched iOS 18, the latest software version powering iPhones. iOS 18 is now rolling out in beta form to supported iPhones (pretty much everything after the 2018 iPhone XS is supported). If you’re brave enough to download it, you’ll get treated to two new iOS 18 wallpapers, among all the new features Apple announced today.

However, installing the beta is risky business. We are already hearing reports of lots of problems, including overheating, disappearing icons, and more.

Luckily, we have the iOS 18 wallpapers here on their own, so you can use them on your iPhone without needing to install the beta (via YTECHB). And, if you’re an Android user, you can grab these walls for your Android phone just as easily.

Check out the wallpapers below, but please don’t download them — they are heavily compressed, low-res versions. Scroll down a bit for the Drive link and get the high-quality versions!

iOS 18 light wallpaper iOS 18 dark wallpaper

As you can see, there are two wallpapers: one that’s intended for light mode and another for dark mode. Either way, they both look pretty snazzy.

To get these wallpapers in the highest quality, tap the button below. Also, don’t forget that we have compiled some of the best Android wallpapers we’ve ever seen in one place. Additionally, we run a weekly event called Wallpaper Wednesday, which sees readers contribute wallpapers they’ve created alongside other wallpapers from the Android Authority team. Don’t miss this week’s entry!

