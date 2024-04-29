iOS 18 could finally overhaul some of the iPhone's most used apps

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR iOS 18 will reportedly upgrade the iPhone’s built-in Fitness, Notes, Mail, Photos, and Calculator apps.

While a complete OS overhaul is unlikely, iOS 18 could still offer some design tweaks across the system.

Apple will preview iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, and watchOS 11 on June 10 during its main WWDC24 keynote.

iOS 18 may introduce some notable upgrades across Apple’s Notes, Mail, Photos, Fitness, and Calculator apps. While the Bloomberg report sharing this rumor doesn’t mention the specifics of these upgrades, we expect these apps to offer more features and refreshed designs.

Apple doesn’t update its primary iPhone applications through the App Store at all. Instead, it restricts their new offerings, bug fixes, and other changes to iOS updates. Typically, with every major OS release, the Cupertino firm overhauls a few of its apps — and the case with iOS 18 should be the same.

A previous rumor claims that Apple plans to add more advanced features to its Calculator app and bring it to iPadOS 18. It also mentions that the company will integrate it into the Notes app with these upcoming OS releases. This gives us a glimpse of what the Notes and Calculator app overhauls in iOS 18 could be about.

Otherwise, the Home Screen on iOS 18 is expected to receive a welcome facelift. This would allow iPhone users to place app icons anywhere on the grid for the first time. Apple could also be switching to modular in-app design elements to simplify updating their UIs in the future. Nevertheless, a complete system redesign is unlikely to happen this year.

iOS 18 is expected to be one of the most significant software updates in the iPhone’s history. Apple will preview it, along with iPadOS 18, macOS 15, and watchOS 11, during WWDC24 on June 10. Interested users should also be able to install the first developer betas of these operating systems on that day.

