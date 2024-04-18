iOS 18 could get some Note-worthy productivity upgrades

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR iOS 18 may support recording audio and math notations directly in the Apple Notes app.

The same upgrades could also come to iPadOS 18 and macOS 15, along with a Calculator app for iPad.

iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS 15 will be officially previewed during WWDC24 on June 10.

iOS 18 is just a couple of months away, and, at this point, we may have an idea or two as to what to expect from this release. Apart from the AI goods we expect to see in Apple’s next-gen operating systems, a fresh iOS 18 rumor reveals potential upgrades that may be coming to the built-in Notes app on the iPhone.

According to information obtained by AppleInsider, iOS 18 may enhance the Apple Notes app by integrating some power-user features. These potential additions could include a native audio recorder and support for mathematical notations. The same features are also expected to become available on the latest iPads and Macs through iPadOS 18 and macOS 15, respectively.

For reference, Apple Notes already supports importing audio recordings from the Voice Memos app. However, adding a dedicated recorder in the Notes app itself could encourage more casual users to rely on the feature and simplify the overall process. That’s not to mention the rumored integration with the Calculator app, which would help Apple Notes compete with the more advanced third-party solutions.

Speaking of the Calculator app, the rumor also suggests that iPadOS 18 may finally introduce this highly anticipated application on the iPad. The iPhone, Mac, and even Apple Watch have had native Calculator apps for eons. Bringing this app to the iPad would address the endless user complaints found across the web and further streamline Apple’s app suite across its different operating systems.

We expect Apple to reveal iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS 15 during the main WWDC24 keynote on June 10. Based on the company’s history, it’s safe to assume that the first developer betas of these operating systems will also be released later that day.

