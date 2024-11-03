Here's when the next set of Apple Intelligence features will arrive

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple will apparently launch iOS 18.2 and more Apple Intelligence features in the week of December 2.

ChatGPT integration, Genmoji, and the Image Playground app are all expected as part of this update.

Apple will reportedly launch its upgraded Siri in April as part of iOS 18.4.

Apple finally launched its Apple Intelligence suite of AI features this week, but this is just the initial set of capabilities. More Apple Intelligence features are coming later this year, and it seems like we now have a specific launch window.

Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman asserted in his Power On newsletter that the next set of Apple Intelligence features will arrive as soon as the week of December 2 as part of the iOS 18.2 update. Of course, that’s assuming Apple doesn’t delay the release due to bugs or any other unexpected issues.

This next set of AI features is expected to include ChatGPT integration, Genmoji functionality for custom emoji, and the Image Playground app for image generation.

Gurman adds that Apple will offer even more AI features as part of the iOS 18.4 update. This update is apparently set for an April release and will include an upgraded Siri. The overhauled chatbot will offer better language understanding, context awareness, and a variety of new actions.

