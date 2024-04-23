Apple releases iOS 17.5 beta 3 to developers

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple has seeded iOS 17.5 beta 3 to iPhone users enrolled in its developer program.

Previous iOS 17.5 betas introduced a new Quartiles game, support for downloading apps from the web in the EU, and more.

Users with compatible iPhones can expect the stable iOS 17.5 build to become available sometime next month.

iOS 17.5 beta 3 is now available to iPhone users through the developer beta channel. Those enrolled in Apple’s developer program can proceed to download and install the pre-release update. Otherwise, iPhone users running the stable OS can expect the final iOS 17.5 build to launch in mid-May — right before the iOS 18 preview in June.

What’s new in iOS 17.5 beta iOS X.5 releases tend to be relatively minor, as they launch towards the end of the operating system’s cycle. Despite that, iOS 17.5 still packs some welcome and notable additions that improve the overall experience. With iOS 17.5 betas 1 and 2, Apple News Plus subscribers in eligible regions got a new Quartiles puzzle game.

Additionally, Apple enabled support for app distribution through the web for EU residents. That’s not to mention the minor user interface (UI) tweaks in Books, Podcasts, and Settings.

Otherwise, the iOS 17.5 beta code references the upcoming anti-stalking feature. When ready, this addition should automatically detect trackers powered by Google’s upgraded Find My Device network, particularly when following iPhone users around.

It’s too early to tell what (and if) iOS 17.5 beta 3 includes any noteworthy changes at this point. Beyond ironing out the bugs and smoothening the overall experience, the third beta may not offer new user-facing features. Nevertheless, we will keep you updated with any significant findings we spot.

How to install iOS 17. 5 beta 3 To download and install iOS 17.5 beta 3 on your compatible iPhone, follow the steps below: Join Apple’s developer program if you haven’t already done so.

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone.

app on your iPhone. Head to General , followed by Software Update .

, followed by . In the Beta Updates section, ensure that iOS 17 Developer Beta is selected.

section, ensure that is selected. Go back to the main Software Update page, and give it a couple of seconds to refresh.

page, and give it a couple of seconds to refresh. Hit the Download and Install button when the iOS 17.5 beta 3 update appears.

button when the iOS 17.5 beta 3 update appears. Agree to the terms of service if they pop up.

to the terms of service if they pop up. Connect your iPhone to a power source until the installation process concludes. Keep in mind that iOS developer beta updates may break some (or even all) of your iPhone’s functionality. So, we advise you not to install the update on your primary device if you prefer to stay on the safe side. Otherwise, if you decide to proceed, you may want to back up your important data before installing iOS 17.5 beta 3 — just in case the update bricks your iPhone.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

Comments