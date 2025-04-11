Tax Day is almost here: Get Turbotax on sale now!

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

These offers come from Amazon. These software versions are compatible with both Windows and MacOS. They also offer both Federal and State tax filing for your 2024 taxes.

Intuit’s TurboTax software is known for its simplicity, affordability, and user-friendliness. It helps you navigate through the complex tax-filing process from the comfort of your home or office, without any human interaction. TurboTax will guide you through the process with a series of simplified questions, adapting the process to your needs depending on your answers.

If your specific situation is a bit more complex, and you stumble across any issues, you can also get access to Live Tax Advice for an extra fee. This service connects you with a tax expert to help you solve hiccups more efficiently.

Now, what are all these TurboTax versions all about? They are targeted at different types of filers, so let’s make sure we direct you to the right one for your specific needs.

Intuit Turbotax Deluxe: Who is it for?: Homeowners, charity donors, and individuals with high medical expenses.

TurboTax Deluxe 2024 Tax Software

The Deluxe version of TurboTax is the most affordable, but it is also a bit more basic. We know many have a pretty simple filing process, though. This is the one for you if you just have a W-2 form and not very complex financial factors.

TurboTax Deluxe will also help you report mortgage interest payments, property taxes, and more. It also takes medical expenses into account, which can help you optimize deductions. And if you’re a giver, it can even guide you through reporting charity donations.

Intuit Turbotax Premier: Who is it for?: Investment sellers, people with rental properties, and trust beneficiaries.

TurboTax Premier 2024 Tax Software

This TurboTax version is the next step up, and while the target demographic is a bit more than basic, it also works perfectly for regular employees with W-2 forms and such. It is just optimized for people with slightly more complex financial factors, too.

You can just keep it basic, or add information about investments, employee stock sells, etc. It will also help you maximize IRA savings, or help you report your rental income data.

Intuit Turbotax Home & Business:

Who is it for?: Self-employed, freelancers, contractors, consultants, or small business owners. If you own a business, are self-employed, or have joined the freelance economy, Intuit Turbotax Home & Business is the right choice for you. It supports 1099 forms, deductions, and more. Tax filing is usually much more complex in these instances, so it’s nice to get some help.

You can even include vehicle expenses, investments, and more. Of course, it also supports regular W-2 forms, if you also have those. You only have a few days until Tax Day, so get moving and save a bit of money while you’re at it. We’re not sure how long these TurboTax deals will stick around, but taxes are something you have to do, so you might as well sign up for these deals as soon as possible.

If you want some guidance, we have a guide with our favorite tax-filing apps here.