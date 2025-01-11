LG's SP Baik on the wireless QNED evo series and the vision behind it – CES 2025 interview

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

At CES 2025, LG Electronics continued to push the boundaries of television technology with the announcement of the wireless QNED evo lineup. On the sidelines of the event, Android Authority sat down with SP Baik, Vice President and Head of TV Product Planning at LG Electronics, to delve into the innovations and vision behind these wireless LCD TVs.

Why LG is betting on wireless transmission for QNED evo The 2025 QNED evo series is a testament to LG’s engineering prowess, offering the world’s first truly wireless LCD TVs. By integrating wireless 4K audio-video technology, the QNED evo lineup eliminates the need for HDMI or USB cables, offering a clean and minimalist home entertainment experience.

Previously exclusive to LG’s OLED lineup, this technology allows TVs to transmit ultra-high-definition video and audio seamlessly. To make it possible, the TVs feature a separate unit called Zero Connect Box, which beams video to the TV at up to 144Hz without picture quality loss or delay, along with 2.0Ch/20W audio, up to a distance of 10 meters.

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority SP Baik, Vice President and Head of TV Product Planning at LG Electronics

LG has improved the technology from its first appearance on the M-series OLED lineup, Baik told us. Whereas last year, an unobstructed line of sight was required between the TV and the Zero Connect Box, the tech now works through wood, meaning users will be able to hide the peripheral inside furniture like TV consoles for a clutter-free look. “There is a certain type of consumer who has an interest in interior design or keeping their location clutter free. There are some limits [to this tech] but the convenience is very unique,” he said.

LG achieved AMD FreeSync Premium certification for its 4K True Wireless QNED evo lineup, which speaks of the maturity of the tech. “Our wireless QNED evo’s video is transmitted without loss or degradation through a more efficient frequency band and by applying low-latency technology to solve the latency that can occur in wireless transmissions,” the exec explained. The system is designed to function effectively despite obstacles such as pets or objects between the peripheral and the TV.

Efficient space use, convenience, and interior design considerations are the key drivers for the adoption of wireless TVs

When asked about the target market for the wireless QNED TV lineup, Baik pointed towards movie and sports watchers. While he admitted dedicated gamers might choose to opt for a more specialized monitor or TV instead, LG still thinks gamers will love the high refresh rate and screen tearing-free gameplay experience afforded by its new QNED TVs.

Efficient space use, convenience, and interior design considerations are the key drivers for the adoption of wireless TVs, according to Baik. “These days, more and more people want to reduce the space they use. Also the TV is not the center device anymore, because for the younger generations TVs are not even in the living room, they are in the master bedroom or other rooms.”

Will we see more LG TVs with wireless transmission? LG first launched the Zero Connect Box on an OLED TV, and is now bringing the tech to the more approachable QNED series. Will we see wireless transmission as a feature on LG’s other series?

Baik left the door open to the possibility, explaining that the technology is still cutting-edge, so it makes sense for it to be offered on higher-end TVs. The BoM (bill of materials, or the cost of all the components and fabrication that goes into a product) obviously plays a role as well. Baik explained that while adding $200 to the BoM of a high-end $2,000 TV may not be an issue, this becomes problematic when you go below, say, $1,000. “Step by step,” he concluded.

What’s new in webOS25? LG packed the new QNED evo lineup with AI features at a deep level, resulting in image processing and audio improvements. But AI is also having an impact on the direct user experience in webOS25, the latest version of LG’s TV operating system, which includes many AI-powered user-facing features.

SP Baik gave us a few examples of how LG is enhancing the user experience on webOS25 through smarter customization options. In addition to the conventional movie, sports or game modes, LG TVs running the latest OS version feature an AI Pro mode, which infers the user’s preferences in terms of contrast, brightness, and saturation, and then dynamically adjusts settings to offer the most tailored viewing experience. Meanwhile, AI Sound Pro is the audio counterpart of this feature.

A customer who purchased a QNED evo in 2024 will receive the latest webOS every year until 2028

The QNED evo series also leverages AI to enhance usability and deliver a more personalized experience. Voice ID allows the TV to adapt to up to 10 individual users rather than treating every interaction as device-specific. This ensures that recommendations, preferences, and viewing settings are tailored to each member of the household.

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Additionally, an AI-powered chatbot simplifies the user experience by offering quick solutions to common issues. If a problem arises, the chatbot can diagnose it and guide users through troubleshooting steps without the need to contact customer service. For more complex issues, users can connect directly to a service center for immediate assistance.

Even LG’s popular Magic Remote is getting an AI-focused makeover that could cause a stir. The remote drops the number pad, but adds an AI button that controls LG’s new LLM-based search features, providing a way to interact with the TV using natural language.

While these features are great, LG is also committed to updates. “We have a webOS Re:New Program that provides webOS upgrades for five years so that customers who have previously purchased a QNED evo can experience the new features of webOS as it evolves each year. For example, a customer who purchased a QNED evo in 2024 will receive the latest webOS every year until 2028, including webOS25,” Baik told us.

LG’s two-track approach to premium TV experiences Available in 65, 75, and 86-inch options, the new QNED evo series is LG’s premium offering when it comes to LCD panels. A key feature of the QNED evo series is its enhanced picture quality, supported by LG’s proprietary wide color gamut (WCG) technology. Certified for 100% color volume, the technology aims to provide more realistic and vivid color representation. Additionally, the α8 AI processor analyzes and optimizes picture and sound quality based on the content creator’s intent, ensuring accurate contrast and color adjustments.

While LG made strides in terms of image quality with its LCD-based QNED evo lineup, OLED models remain LG’s top-tier TVs, targeting what the company calls the “ultra-premium” market. But Baik was keen to point out that the Korean manufacturer is now bringing what he called the “core values” of OLED products to the premium LCD range, through features like “wireless, AI, and webOS hyper-personalization”.

Baik went on to compare LG’s OLED lineup to a Lamborghini – extremely premium and expensive – whereas the new QNED TVs are more like a nice Lexus sedan – luxurious yet more accessible.

You might like

Comments