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Widespread internet outage knocks major sites and services offline
40 minutes ago
- Today’s internet outage is looking a bit more widespread than it first appeared, impacting multiple sites.
- X users, in particular, report connectivity issues.
- Cloudflare is experiencing increased error rates.
Like so many of us every Monday morning, trying to shake off the weekend and get our heads back into the workweek ahead of us, today the internet itself is having a bit of a rough go of things. We just shared with you that Reddit users were running into trouble accessing their favorite site, but as we pull back a little, it’s becoming increasingly clear that we’re looking at a much more widespread internet outage.
In addition to Reddit itself, we’re also seeing reports of problems connecting to X and other sites. Cloudflare reports increased error rates across multiple services, adding credence to the theory that this incident stems from a backend issue, rather than problems with specific sites and services.
A Cloudflare update informs us that a cut fiber optic cable somewhere in eastern North America appears to be behind today’s disruption.
We’ll continue monitoring the situation and update you with anything new we’re able to learn about the ultimate cause here, and any progress on regular access being restored.
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