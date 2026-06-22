Having trouble with Reddit today? Here's what's going on

If you’re having trouble accessing Reddit today, you’re not the only one. A large number of users are claiming that the platform is experiencing an outage.

According to Downdetector, it appears that reports started at around 9:17 AM ET. Since then, the number of reports has skyrocketed to over 2,800. We’re not noticing any issues with the website on desktop. However, comments on StatusGator suggest that the issue is with the mobile app. We have also confirmed that the mobile app is not loading on our mobile devices.