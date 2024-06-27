Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
You're not alone: International roaming is down for US carriers (Update: Verizon statement)
- International roaming is down for many people subscribed to US carriers.
- The outage has affected people in a variety of countries around the world.
- AT&T and T-Mobile haven’t commented on the issue just yet, while Verizon has confirmed issues for some international roaming users.
Update, June 27, 2024 (07:20 AM ET): Verizon has provided a statement on the international roaming issues, confirming issues for some of its users:
Some customers traveling internationally are experiencing service issues. Phone calls and data sessions are successfully completing about 70 percent of the time. Our teams are actively working with our roaming provider to resolve the issue.
Original article, June 27, 2024 (04:56 AM ET): Roaming functionality is one of the most important features for travelers, allowing users to stay connected without switching to a local SIM card or eSIM. Unfortunately, it looks like international roaming is down for loads of US carrier subscribers.
Social media users and Redditors have reported that international roaming is down for AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon users. Users are facing a lot of connectivity issues and are unable to access calls, texts, and data with varying results.
The outage doesn’t seem to be exclusive to one country or region, either. Users have reported issues in the likes of China, Colombia, Egypt, various European countries, Kenya, and Mexico.
We’ve asked AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon for a statement on the outage and its cause. We’ll update the article as soon as these companies get back to us.
In the meantime, you might want to buy a local SIM or try an international eSIM service like Airalo for your international data needs.