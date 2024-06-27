You're not alone: International roaming is down for US carriers (Update: Verizon statement)

Update, June 27, 2024 (07:20 AM ET): Verizon has provided a statement on the international roaming issues, confirming issues for some of its users:

Some customers traveling internationally are experiencing service issues. Phone calls and data sessions are successfully completing about 70 percent of the time. Our teams are actively working with our roaming provider to resolve the issue.

Original article, June 27, 2024 (04:56 AM ET): Roaming functionality is one of the most important features for travelers, allowing users to stay connected without switching to a local SIM card or eSIM. Unfortunately, it looks like international roaming is down for loads of US carrier subscribers.