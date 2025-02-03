Your responses tell us that ChatGPT is right to be worried about DeepSeek

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

If you haven’t heard about DeepSeek yet, you must have been off the grid for the past week. The newest and potentially most disruptive AI chatbot has been across all forms of media, not least because it caused a huge stock market sell-off. But part of the reason it’s caused such a stir is that most analysts agree it’s the real deal. We expected our tech-savvy readers to be naturally curious about the new tool, but we wanted to gauge just how interested you are in DeepSeek. We ran a poll to find out.

The question we asked you was, “Are you interested in the DeepSeek AI model?” We wanted to get an idea of how many of you were already using it, about to give it a try, or watching on with interest for now. We were also keen to know if you were completely ignoring the hype. We’ve been covering and testing DeepSeek since it first launched, so we placed the poll in multiple articles. There have been thousands of votes, and the results make interesting reading.

Are you interested in the DeepSeek AI model?

While the pie chart looks fairly split at first glance, the sentiment is overwhelmingly that you are interested in DeepSeek. More than one-third of you (34.5%) are using it already, and another 17% were about to try it when asked. That second figure isn’t surprising since the poll question was in articles in which we tested DeepSeek, often with relatively favorable conclusions. Combining those figures shows just over half of you were trying DeepSeek already or about to give it a go.

That left 30.5% of you keeping an eye on the latest developments and only 18% not interested in DeepSeek at all. The large number of you happy to watch on the sidelines for a while is entirely understandable. It’s not like you don’t have ChatGPT or other alternatives to use, so there’s no problem with letting others test the fence first. We were a little surprised to see that less than 20% of you weren’t interested at all, given the historic suspicion of Chinese tech. But, unlike TikTok, DeepSeek is open source, so perhaps you trust that the coding community has given it a thorough inspection.

Less than of you weren't interested at all.

The comments sections in our articles reveal a little more about why you voted the way that you did. Many of you were as impressed as we have been with DeepSeek, citing various examples of where it had outperformed other AI chatbots. Some responses were that DeepSeek did a good job but not enough to make you switch from your preferred AI. For example, reader Zibgis acknowledged DeepSeek’s strengths, but added, “As an Android user with a business Google account, Google has the advantage of Gemini integration everywhere.”

As we anticipated, the main concern of the comments from people not interested in trying DeepSeek was security. One reader stated, “I am shocked people are installing DeepSeek on their mobile phones. Why don’t you just post your SS number, date of birth, and credentials to your financial apps?” Justified or not, people can’t be faulted for taking online security seriously. That reader practiced what he preached by posting under the username John Doe.

You might like