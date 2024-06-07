Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung’s Instant Slo-Mo feature will soon get support for HDR10+.

It’s unclear if support will arrive with the next regular software update or the next OS update.

Samsung to enhance Galaxy S24’s Instant Slo-Mo feature with HDR10+ support

Samsung introduced Instant Slo-Mo to the Galaxy S24 as one of its many generative AI features. It allows you to instantly slow down any video you’re watching from the gallery by pressing and holding down on the video. Now this feature is about to get support for HDR10+.

Instant Slo-Mo works by using generative AI to create new frames in a video, which are then inserted between the real frames. The result is an artificially extended video with a slow-motion effect applied.

Currently, you can’t use the feature with HDR10+ videos without losing the video’s dynamic range. This is also true if you try to save it as an SDR. But this will apparently change in the near future.

As spotted by SamMobile, an official moderator for Samsung’s Korean community forum confirmed that developers are working to add support for HDR10+. The moderator also adds that support will come with the next software update. However, they didn’t clarify if they meant the next regular software update or the next OS update. We have reached out to Samsung for comment and we will update this article accordingly.

Instant Slo-Mo is a fun feature and clever use of generative AI. So it’s nice to see the feature be improved on further. The company says Instant Slo-Mo will come to the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Tab S9 series, but there’s no timeline for a release on these devices.

