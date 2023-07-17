Poll: Do you install system updates straight away or wait?

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Google recently revealed an Android Upgrade Invite feature, motivating users to install a pending Android update by giving them a sneak peek at the update’s features.

This news got us wondering whether you need motivation to install an update or if you install them straight away. That’s the topic of our featured poll today, so give us your answer below.

Do you install system updates straight away or wait? 456 votes I install them immediately 79 % I wait a while first 21 %

We get why you’d want to install your system updates immediately, especially major OS upgrades. These updates often bring handy new features and tweaks to the table, along with security improvements. Some updates also bring performance boosts, which can be particularly handy with older or less powerful phones.

Then again, we wouldn’t blame you if you decide to hold off on a system update. It’s not uncommon for system updates to introduce new problems, so it makes sense to wait a few days in case users report significant issues after updating.

