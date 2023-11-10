Instagram not sending SMS code? Here's how you can try to fix it

Instagram has some security measures in place to ensure hackers and scammers can’t access your account. Two-factor authentication is one of them, but sometimes it doesn’t work. Today, we’ll show you what you can do when Instagram is not sending an SMS code.

Check your Instagram contact info Have you changed your phone number after the creation of your Instagram account? There is a chance Instagram still has your old number. Here’s how you can check. Launch the Instagram app. Tap on the Profile tab. Hit the three-line menu button in the top-right corner. Go into Settings and privacy. Hit Accounts Center. Pick Personal details. Go into Contact info. Check if your phone number is current. If not, delete it and select Add new contact > Add mobile number.

Make sure SMS authentication is turned on Do you even have SMS two-factor authentication enabled? Launch the Instagram app. Tap on the Profile tab. Hit the three-line menu button in the top-right corner. Go into Settings and privacy. Select Accounts Center. Tap on Password and security. Pick Two-factor authentication. Select your Instagram account. Hit Text message (SMS) and follow instructions to finish the set-up.

Check if Instagram is down If Instagram is down, you will have a hard time getting your SMS code. In fact, you may have issues doing anything on Instagram. We always recommend DownDetector.com. This crowd-sourced website collects user reports and lets you know when a service is down. If Instagram servers are running into problems, all you can do is wait until the team fixes them.

Instagram may have blocked you Instagram takes security measures seriously, and will block you if it determines you are doing anything you shouldn’t. This may include using bots, creating multiple spam accounts, or violating community guidelines. Or if it thinks you are being hacked. This may also happen if you use a phone number excessively to get codes, as it poses a security threat.

Instagram may have blocked your number. This is rare, but possible. More commonly, Instagram opts to block devices via IP address. In either case, you won’t be able to get an SMS code. You can try switching to another phone number, if you have one. If it’s an IP ban, you can try changing the IP using a VPN. That said, Instagram is also known to block VPNs and proxy connections. We also have a guide on how to change your IP address, with more options.

Do you have Instagram’s number blocked?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Oddly enough, there are a lot of online reports of people finding out that the phone number Instagram uses to send SMS codes is blocked on their devices. Many of them claim they have no recollection of actually blocking this number, too. It’s an odd phenomenon, but maybe it was done by accident. In either case, you can check if you have the number blocked.

We have a guide on how to block phone numbers. Follow the same steps, but select to unblock them at the end. This number used to be 32665, but apparently, it has changed to 32099.

Check your phone settings Sometimes, we change settings by accident, or we forget that we did so. Go through anything that will affect SMS. Make sure Airplane Mode is off. Ensure mobile data is enabled, as some SMS apps need it.

There is a chance your issues aren’t with Instagram. Devices can get buggy! If none of these tips work, you might want to go over a few of our general guides for fixing issues with Instagram, Android, and messaging apps. If nothing works, our best advice would be to contact Instagram support.

FAQs

Can Instagram block my device? Yes. This is rare, but Instagram can choose to block your device. This is usually done by IP, but IMEI and phone number blocks have also been reported.

What types of two-factor authentication methods can I use with Instagram? Instagram allows you to use either SMS, email, or an authenticator app for two-factor authentication.

Comments