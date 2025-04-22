Edits by Instagram goes beyond basic video editing tools to help you create better Reels

Instagram

TL;DR Instagram has finally released its highly anticipated video editing app on Android and iOS.

The Edits app offers a host of useful tools that let you capture, edit, and export videos in one place.

It also features dedicated tabs to help creators explore new ideas and gain valuable insights about their Reels.

Instagram announced a new video editing app this January, aiming to provide creators an alternative to the popular ByteDance-owned CapCut video editor. Although it was initially scheduled to roll out the following month, the Edits app is now finally making its way to Android and iOS users.

The Edits app features a mobile-friendly interface that lets you easily capture videos, arrange and adjust clips on a timeline, add trending audio and captions, and publish videos directly on Instagram and Facebook. The app also lets you export watermark-free videos, if you wish to post them on other platforms.

Along with the vanilla video editing tools, the Edits app offers a green screen feature to help you easily replace and edit backgrounds. You also get a few AI-powered tools that you can use to create animated clips using static images or isolate specific people or objects in a video with precision tracking to give the video a more dynamic look.

Additionally, Edits includes a few unique features that can get your creative juices flowing and help you create content that resonates with your audience. It has an Inspiration tab where you can find Reels with trending audio that you can use as inspiration for your next video, and an Ideas tab to save ideas you want to work on in the future. Additionally, the app offers data-driven insights that you can use to find out the type of videos that work for your audience.

Instagram says it plans to add even more useful features to the app in the future. It is currently working on a Keyframes feature that will let users pinpoint “exact moments to animate the position, rotation, and scale” of their clips, a Modify feature that will use AI to change the look and feel of your videos, a tool to facilitate easier collaboration, and more fonts, text animations, transitions, voice effects, filters, sound effects, and music options.

Despite offering such impressive video editing capabilities, the Edits app is completely free to use and available globally on both Android and iOS. If you wish to try it out, you can download it right away from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

