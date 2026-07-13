Insta360's next 360° camera leaked with a smaller body, smoother 8K video

WinFuture

TL;DR The design of the Insta360’s next flagship 360° camera has leaked.

It suggests a shorter, more compact build with fewer buttons.

The leak also highlights a new 8K50p recording mode for 360° video.

Insta360 X5, the brand’s flagship 360° camera, was launched last year with 8K recording and replaceable lenses. Maintaining the cadence from previous years’ launches, Insta360 is now believed to be working on a successor: the X6, and a recent leak details its appearance and features to a T.

According to WinFuture (German), the Insta360 X6 is set for launch, and retailers are already receiving stock. The publication has received purported marketing images, which give us some insights into the upcoming 360° camera. Unlike previous generations, all of which had tall housings, the X6 seemingly comes in a stubbier, more compact format. Based on the leak, Insta360 could remove the two buttons under the screen, giving it a stout appearance. However, we’re unsure of the impact that the smaller build has on the battery.

In addition to the shorter design, the X6 also seems to get a slightly new dotted finish on both the front and the back, while the buttons on the sides appear slightly more pronounced, and particularly useful for people using the camera with a form of handwear. The two fisheye lenses, once again, appear to be replaceable, but little is known about their specifications.

WinFuture

However, one key detail touted in the leaked marketing material is the new 50fps recording mode for 360° videos at 8K resolution, an upgrade over the X5’s 8K recording at 30fps. Meanwhile, another 60fps mode for 8K has also leaked in the past months, though none of the materials currently point to it. Additionally, the camera is also rumored to come with a new 1-inch CMOS sensor.

The upcoming 360° camera was reportedly visited the FCC only last week, further solidifying its likelihood of getting a release in the US shortly. We’re still waiting for official details, but we’ll communicate them once we know more.

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