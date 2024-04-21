The Insta360 X4 360-degree action camera is pocket-sized perfection for vloggers

Insta360 X4 With an incredible feature set, excellent 360-degree video in up to 8K, and superb battery life, the Insta360 X4 is a worthy addition to any dedicated vlogger's setup.

This is the Insta360 X4, an impressive action camera that stands out in the market. The latest action camera in the brand’s X series has seen some exciting upgrades since the X3, the most significant being its ability to shoot up to 8K. However, there’s much more to this action camera than just this feature.

Andy Walker / Android Authority

As the name implies, the Insta360 X4 is a pocket-sized camera capable of capturing 360-degree video in virtually any situation. One of the best ways to utilize the Insta360 is with a selfie stick, available in the Get Set bundle. A unique feature of this camera is that the stick disappears during video playback, thanks to the camera’s ability to detect and digitally remove the selfie stick from the 360-degree video. Check the video at the top of this review to see it in action!

Despite its small size, the Insta360 X4 boasts impressive specifications. It’s waterproof up to 33 feet (about 10 meters), offers 58% faster Wi-Fi transmission speeds than its predecessor and features an upgraded USB 3.0 port. The camera also comes with a 2290mAh removable battery, which can be charged via USB-C. On a full charge, the camera can last up to 135 minutes when filming at 5.7k.

The camera offers several recording modes, including the classic 360 video that now supports up to 8K resolution, allowing for zooming in without losing quality. The camera’s app allows you to change the perspective of the video, offering unique angles and impressive first-person footage. The app also features a tracking function that focuses on what’s in front of you, simplifying the editing process.

The Insta360 X4 can also create 11k time lapses and record in 4K at 60 frames per second with a single lens option. One of the standout features is its loop recording, which allows you to set a duration for the footage to record over itself, ensuring that the memory card never fills up. This feature is particularly useful for dash cam use.

Another popular mode is “bullet time,” which centers the video around you using the selfie stick. In this mode, the camera can record up to 4K at 30fps, and the selfie stick is digitally removed during playback. All editing for this mode is done within the Insta360 app.

The Insta360 X4 also has AI gestures for easy use, especially when using the selfie stick. For instance, you can start recording by raising your hand or taking a picture by making a peace sign. Voice commands are also available for taking photos and starting or stopping recordings, making it highly user-friendly.

Andy Walker / Android Authority

The Insta360 app is an integral part of using the Insta360 X4, as it offers a plethora of features. It can be used as a viewfinder, to switch modes, and to start and stop your recording. This is particularly useful when using an extended selfie stick. The app allows you to get creative with your videos. It may take some time to get used to, but once you do, you can select any angle that your Insta360 has recorded. It offers a pro mode for adding music and using a multi-viewer for more than one angle. It also includes face filters, video filters, and much more.

The app also features a quick mode for creating different clips using 360-degree video. You can manually move the video or move your phone around to view the entire 360 sphere of video. The app also offers an AI mode that automatically creates short videos from your longer clips, selecting angles and adding music.

All told, the Insta360 X4 is an incredibly versatile camera that can be used in countless ways in your video workflow. It’s a worthy addition to any vlogger’s setup, especially travel vloggers, as it can significantly enhance the quality of your videos.

