Insta360 X4 Air launches with 8K 360 video at a friendlier price

TL;DR Insta360 has launched the X4 Air, a lightweight 8K 360-degree camera with dual 1/1.8-inch sensors starting at $400.

It keeps key perks like waterproofing and the Invisible Selfie Stick effect while offering a more portable, lower-cost alternative to the flagship X5.

The X4 Air goes on sale October 28 in Graphite Black and Arctic White, with bundled accessories and a complimentary one-year Insta360 Plus subscription.

Looking for a new action cam? The Insta360 X4 Air arrives as the company’s most accessible 8K-capable 360-degree camera yet, packing dual 1/1.8-inch sensors, 8K30 video, and a lightweight 165 g body. Starting at around $400, it sits well below the flagship X5, making it an appealing option for everyday creators who want immersive footage without the bulk or complexity of higher-end rigs.

Weighing just 165 g, the X4 Air is Insta360’s lightest 8K 360-degree camera to date, as per the company’s announcement. It uses dual 1/1.8-inch sensors, which is an upgrade over older ½-inch setups, and records 360-degree footage at up to 8K30, with additional options at 6K and 4K. The result is high-resolution, immersive capture with plenty of flexibility for reframing, all without the bulk of previous-generation models.

Although it’s more budget-friendly than the Insta360 X5, the X4 Air retains many high-end touches. It supports replaceable lenses, is waterproof down to 15 m without extra housing, and includes the familiar without the bulk that makes the mount disappear from footage, a trick we praised on the Insta360 X4. For stills, it captures around 29MP in 360 mode, which is lower than the flagship’s 72MP output, but still a reasonable compromise given the lighter body and lower price.

The X4 Air lands well below the X5 in price and weight, making it a strong option for creators who want mobility without sacrificing resolution. It supports 8K capture, though it’s worth noting that faster frame rates top out at around 50fps in 4K and 120fps in 1080p single-lens mode, so it’s not the first choice for extreme slow-motion or high-end professional shoots. Traditionally, 360-degree cameras have demanded compromises, such as bulky bodies, steep pricing, or more complex workflows. The X4 Air eases that burden, delivering near-flagship resolution in a small, lightweight package that’s easy to take anywhere. Whether you’re traveling, hiking, or simply vlogging around the city, it’s built for immersive footage without needing a bag full of gear.

The Insta360 X4 Air will be available starting October 28 in Graphite Black and Arctic White via the Insta360 webstore, Amazon, and select retailers, though US and Canada availability will follow shortly after. Pricing starts at $400 for the Standard Bundle, while the $440 Starter Bundle adds a 114 cm Invisible Selfie Stick, Lens Cap, and extra battery. Both bundles include a complimentary one-year Insta360 Plus subscription for a limited time.

