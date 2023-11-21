The new Insta360 Ace and Ace Pro are coming for GoPro's lunch with AI tools

Insta360

TL;DR Insta360 has launched the new Ace and Ace Pro action cameras with flip-up touchscreen displays and a magnetic mounting system.

These cameras also come with a few AI features like AI Warp and AI Highlights Assistant.

The Insta360 Ace costs $380, while the Insta360 Ace Pro costs $450.

When it comes to action cameras, GoPro’s Hero lineup is one of the most popular ones around. In fact, “GoPro” has almost become synonymous with “action camera” as most people can instantly recognize the familiar form factor. Insta360 also makes action cameras as part of its One and Go lineups, and while successful, they haven’t reached the same popularity as GoPro. Insta360 wants a bigger piece of the action camera pie, and it’s launching the new Insta360 Ace and Ace Pro with AI features to snatch the pie from GoPro.

Aside from some good specifications, the highlight of the new Insta360 Ace and Ace Pro action cameras are the neat AI editing effects. You can use AI to help with your video edits, with features like AI Warp to add dynamic effects to your videos. You can use either preset or custom keywords, and with these prompts, you can get some unique effects onto your videos.

Insta360 AI Warp feature on the Insta360 Ace and Ace Pro

There’s also an AI Selfie Stick Eraser feature that renders your selfie stick invisible. The AI Highlights Assistant will figure out the highlight of the footage you just recorded, saving you a lot of time when creating a vlog or recap.

The Insta360 Ace and Ace Pro are similar products but have a few key differences. The Ace Pro features a 1/1.3-inch sensor, a 5nm “AI” chip, and a Leica SUMMARIT lens. Creators will be able to shoot 4K 120fps and 8K 24fps videos, 48MP photos, use PureVideo for low light shooting (claims to use AI to denoise the footage in real time), and make use of 30W USB Power Delivery for charging to go up to 80% in a claimed 22 minutes.

Insta360 Insta360 Ace Pro

On the other hand, the Ace features a smaller 1/2-inch 48MP sensor and can shoot 4K 120fps and 6K 30fps videos. It skips out on the branded Leica lens and uses regular 15W charging.

Insta360 Insta360 Ace

Common features on both cameras include a 2.4-inch flip touchscreen, a magnetic mounting system to quickly mount the camera and switch between accessories, and features like gesture control, photo grab, and more. The action cameras have a waterproof design that can handle depths of up to 10m, which you can upgrade with the Dive Case to go as deep as 60m.

You can also integrate the cameras with Garmin wearables or an Apple Watch, letting you overlay your video with GPS, speed, and other data.

Insta360 Ace and Ace Pro: Pricing and Availability The Insta360 Ace and Ace Pro are available to purchase from Insta360’s website, Amazon, and select retailers. You can buy the Ace for $380, while the Ace Pro is priced at $450.

