Insignia TV deals: These 4K TVs are too good for the price!

I still can’t believe how affordable modern TVs are getting. Today, we are taking a look at a couple of Insignia 4K smart TVs that will offer a great viewing experience at a drop-dead price. One of them is also 70 inches! Let’s get right to the details. Buy the Insignia 70-inch Class F50 Series Smart Fire TV for just 369.99 ($130 off) Buy the Insignia 43-inch Class F30 Series Smart Fire TV for just 169.99 ($30 off)

Technicalities

Insignia 70-inch Class F50 Series Smart Fire TV

A 70-inch 4K smart TV for just $369.99? Sign me up! I remember my first TV. I worked hard at Chuck E. Cheese for months for minimum wage until I saved about $600 to get myself a 32-inch 720p TV. Given, this was also back in 2004, when the dollar had much more value. I never imagined a TV like this could cost so little.

Of course, this is a lower-end TV, but it is still an awesome screen for anyone who wants to get a large television without breaking the bank. 70 inches is huge! It also has a 4K definition, and it is a smart TV.

The Insignia 70-inch Class F50 Series is powered by Amazon Fire TV and comes with the Alexa Voice Remote. This means you can ask your TV for information, play music, control your smart home devices, search for apps and content, and more.

Of course, you’ll get access to a plethora of apps available for Amazon Fire TV. These include Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Hulu, and much more.

If I had to really complain about anything, it would be that it has a 60Hz refresh rate. This isn’t exactly bad, though. I am just used to those smooth 120Hz refresh rates. Given the price, I wouldn’t get picky. It’s still a fantastic screen for so little money.

Insignia 43-inch Class F30 Series Smart Fire TV

OK, so I have one more complaint with the Insignia 70-inch Class F50 Series Smart Fire TV. It is too big and won’t fit in my tiny cabin! If you want something much less gargantuan, here is the Insignia 43-inch Class F30 Series Smart Fire TV. It is also impressively affordable right now, at just $169.99.

This model still features a 4K resolution and the same 60Hz refresh rate. Additionally, it is also powered by Amazon Fire TV and comes with the Alexa Voice Remote, so it features the same smart home and digital assistance capabilities. Not to mention, it gets access to all those Amazon Fire TV apps.

Extra deal: Here’s a deal if you want a high-end TV

These Insignia TV deals are great, and I would definitely pick those, but we know many of you prefer a higher-end TV. Samsung’s The Frame line-up is among the most popular these days. They aren’t exactly the best out there, but they offer a premium viewing experience while also looking great. It’s also $500 off today, saving you about a third of the price!

The Frame TVs look much like actual picture frames. It is a mere 1-inch thick, and the edges can be switched to match your home’s decor. It has a matte display that significantly reduces reflecitons, making it look very realistic when displaying your favorite art.

It’s also quite an impressive TV unit. We’re focusing on the 55-inch model because it is among the most popular, but all other sizes are also on sale. You’ll get a 4K resolution on a gorgeous QLED panel. This one actually gets a 120Hz refresh rate, so motion will be super smooth.

It is a smart TV, so it comes jam-packed with plenty of excellent features. It is powered by Samsung’s Tizen OS, so you get access to all your favorite streaming apps. Additionally, the Samsung Art Store will make it easy to find great art, but some of it comes with a fee. The TV even has a motion sensor, so it can display art only when it detects people are present to enjoy it.

You’ll even get access to Samsung TV Plus and the brand’s Gaming Hub. This means you can watch live TV online for free, or take advantage of cloud gaming directly from the television. The unit can even work as a SmartThings hub! This thing really has it all. Are you signing up for any of these deals? Try to act quickly. These deals are pretty good, and that’s the perfect recipe for a short-lived offer.