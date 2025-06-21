This 32-inch Insignia Fire TV is only $69.99! (Record-low price)

We know this is not the most exciting TV around, but it isn’t supposed to be. Instead, it is meant to be a good screen for the kitchen, dining room, or a smaller bedroom. There’s also a reason why it’s Amazon’s top-selling TV! It is super cheap, especially right now that it’s on sale for a mere $69.99. Buy the Insignia 32-Inch F20 Series Amazon Smart TV for just $69.99 ($60 off)

This offer is available from Amazon, but since Insignia is a Best Buy brand, it is shipped and sold by Best Buy. We’re referring to the 32-inch model, but the 24-inch version costs the same, so you can get a smaller screen if you prefer.

Again, this is meant to be a less fancy screen for a bedroom, or a smaller space like a kitchen. The display measures 32 inches, and it has a 720p HD resolution, along with a 60Hz refresh rate.

Again, nothing fancy, but one thing I am surprised about is that it does come with Fire TV OS baked in. This means you get access to all your favorite streaming apps, including Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Apple TV, and more. You can even use Amazon Luna, so it can handle high-quality games on the cloud!

Because it has direct access to Alexa, you can even use the TV to control your smart home devices. You can also ask it for information, request alarms, control skills, and more.

In terms of ports, you get three HDMI ports, which is actually quite surprising for such an affordable display. It also has a 3.5mm AUX port and an optical output.

At $69.99, it’s hard to beat this offer for the right customer. Again, keep in mind this is a record-low price. The last time we saw this TV at this low cost was back in December 2024. The offer may not stick around for long, so take advantage of this deal soon!