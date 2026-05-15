This magnetic charger squeezes 25W wireless speeds into a half-inch design

INIU

TL;DR INIU unveils the SnapGo Air, featuring Qi2.2-certified 25W wireless charging.

Despite its 0.5-inch design, the 10,000mAh battery can deliver up to two full phone charges and supports 45W wired charging for tablets and lightweight laptops.

The SnapGo Air starts at $49.99 and comes in six color options, including Space Gray, Soft Lilac, and Sunset Orange.

As phones get slimmer and more power-hungry, accessory manufacturers are scrambling to deliver battery packs that don’t feel like bricks hanging off the back of your device. Accessory maker INIU thinks it has the answer: the new SnapGo Air 10000mAh Power Bank, an ultra-thin magnetic charger that promises faster wireless speeds, stronger magnetic attachment, and enough battery to survive a full day away from the wall.

The big deal here is the jump to 25W wireless charging, via Qi2.2 certification. That’s a big upgrade from the slower 7.5W wireless charging many iPhone users still get stuck with from older accessories. INIU says the SnapGo Air can charge supported iPhones up to 50% in 33 minutes.

You also get a 13N magnetic grip designed to keep the battery locked to the back of your phone while walking, streaming, navigating, or taking calls.

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Although it is slim, INIU claims that the battery can provide up to two full charges for the iPhone Air, about 1.8 charges for the iPhone 17, or over 13 top-ups for AirPods Pro. Wired charging is up to 45W via USB-C PD and QC support, meaning the SnapGo Air can also handle tablets and lightweight laptops like the MacBook Air in a pinch.

One of the cooler details is the built-in USB-C GoCord. Rather than having to lug around another cable, INIU has actually integrated the cable into the power bank itself, while supporting fast recharging. The company says the battery pack can be completely topped up in approximately 1.8 hours.

The SnapGo Air comes with an anodized aluminum shell with a soft touch finish and a discreet LCD charging display. The charger is only 0.5 inches thick and weighs 196g.

INIU

INIU is also playing the safety claims hard. The company says its Temp° Guard 3.0 system monitors temperatures 9,000 times per second to keep surface temperatures below 40°C, and its 18-layer SmartProtect system is designed to prevent overheating, overcurrent, overvoltage, and short circuits.

Compatibility also seems wide. Alongside the iPhone 8 through iPhone 17 lineup, the SnapGo Air also supports newer Google Pixel phones, Samsung Galaxy S22 and later devices, AirPods models, iPads, and MacBook Air systems. It can even charge up to three devices simultaneously.

The SnapGo Air is currently available via INIU’s online store and Amazon in the US and UK. Pricing starts at $49.99, with color options including Space Gray, Lunar Silver, Metallic Mocha, Soft Lilac, Sunset Orange, and Midnight Navy.

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