Check your power bank: These Amazon-exclusive units are being pulled for fire risks

TL;DR Over 200,000 INIU 10,000mAh power banks (model BI-B41) have been recalled.

The power banks are being recalled after 15 reports of overheating, including 11 that resulted in fires and property damage.

This recall affects units with the following serial numbers: 000G21, 000H21, 000I21, and 000L21.

Earlier this year, Anker recalled its PowerCore 10000 and several other power banks due to safety risks. Now it looks like we’re getting one more power bank recall right before the end of the year, but this time for a different brand that’s exclusively sold on Amazon’s US website. If you own an INIU power bank, you’ll want to check if your unit is included in this recall.

INIU has issued a recall of the INIU 10,000mAh portable power bank (model BI-B41). Affected units include the black and blue variants with the following serial numbers: 000G21, 000H21, 000I21, and 000L21. These power banks were sold on Amazon between August 2021 and April 2022 for about $18.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), this recall was issued due to safety risks, and it impacts about 210,000 units. The CPSC states that INUI received 15 reports of overheating, with 11 of those reports resulting in fires. There were three instances of minor burns and property damage totaling over $380,000.

How to check if your power bank is affected As mentioned earlier, the power banks included in this recall are black and blue INIU 10,000mAh portable power banks (model BI-B41) with the serial numbers 000G21, 000H21, 000I21, and 000L21. You’ll be able to find the model and serial numbers on the back of the device.

What should you do with your power bank? If you own an INIU 10,000mAh portable power bank (model BI-B41) but it doesn’t carry one of the four affected serial numbers, you can continue to use it as usual. However, if the model and serial number do match, it’s recommended that you stop using the power bank immediately.

You’ll want to head over to INIU’s recall page to submit a recall claim to either receive a refund or a gift card. After the company confirms your case, the power bank should be disposed of safely by taking it to a municipal Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) collection center that accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. You should not throw it away in a trash can or recycle bin.

For more instructions on how to safely dispose of lithium-ion products, you can visit the US Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) website.

