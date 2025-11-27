Record-low price: This ultra-slim portable 10,000mAh charger is now just $21

For people who rely on their devices throughout the day, a good power bank can make life much easier. The INIU Portable Charger is up for grabs at a special Black Friday price, so it’s a good time to add this nifty gadget to your arsenal.

Right now, you can grab the INIU Portable Charger for only $21.24, which is the lowest price we’ve ever tracked on the slimline charger. INIU Portable Charger for $21.24 (21% off)

What sets the INIU Charger apart is its impressive specs at this price point. This 10,000mAh power bank supports Power Delivery and Quick Charge, providing rapid charging for your devices. Whether it’s powering up an iPhone 17 or a Samsung S25 Ultra, it does the job in double-quick time.

Compact but mighty, the power bank uses TinyCell technology to keep it about 30% smaller and 15% lighter than similar chargers. The built-in cable and dual-purpose ports give it extra points for convenience. Plus, it’s backed by a three-year warranty, giving you peace of mind. With a 4.6-star review score, it’s clear users are pleased with its performance.

