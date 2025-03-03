This color-changing tech makes a smartphone feel like a mood ring

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR Infinix’s E-Color Shift 2.0 tech takes color-changing phones to a new level.

It uses AI to customize the pattern and colors on a phone’s back plate based on the weather, wallpapers, the user’s mood, or their surroundings.

Users can also manually customize the patterns and colors to create up to 30 unique combinations.

Several smartphone makers have experimented with color-changing backplates over the last few years. OnePlus was among the first to show a working prototype in 2020, which changed colors when receiving a notification or in sync with the user’s breathing pattern. Infinix jumped on the bandwagon a year later and revealed a concept phone with a dual color-changing back cover. While the technology has yet to reach a production model, Infinix has now unveiled an even better solution.

At the ongoing MWC trade show in Barcelona, Infinix showcased an improved version of its E-Color Shift 2.0 technology with a new AI-powered feature. The company describes it as “an advanced AI-driven customization experience that transforms smartphone aesthetics…allows users to personalize their device’s appearance through dynamic, interactive color transitions based on selected preferences and external stimuli.” We got a chance to try it out, and you can see it in action in the following video.

Infinix says the technology supports six dynamic patterns and six vibrant color palettes that users can mix and match to create up to 30 unique combinations manually. The company first showcased the manual customization late last year, but the AI-Recognize mode shown in the video is new. With it, the tech can automatically adjust the pattern and color palette based on the weather and wallpapers, in addition to the user’s mood and surroundings. It’s a unique solution that takes smartphone customization to a new level, and we hope to see it on a production model soon.

