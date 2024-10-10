Everyone everywhere can now enjoy Imagen 3 in Gemini apps

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has fully rolled out Imagen 3 to Gemini apps.

This means everyone who lives in a country with access to Gemini will use Imagen 3 for image generation.

Google claims Imagen 3 brings more photorealism with fewer artifacts.

At Google I/O this year, Google announced Imagen 3, the newest version of its cloud-based image generator that lives inside Gemini apps. Using generative AI, Imagen can take text prompts and create images, similar to other popular services like Dall-E and Midjourney.

Today, Google announced on X that Imagen 3 is now fully rolled out. That means everyone who uses Gemini — whether that be Gemini Advanced or the free version — will be using Imagen 3. This should result in better, faster image generation than ever before.

One of the big things Google focused on with Imagen 3 is photorealism. This includes more accurate lighting effects, better representations of real-world places and animals, and even more realistic depictions of humans.

Google also claims Imagen 3 reduces distracting artifacts, which are usually dead giveaways that a picture has been generated with AI. However, Google is also cognizant of the dangers of creating more accurate images of humans. We have discovered evidence that Google is working to bring AI image detection right into Google Photos, for example. This should, hopefully, make it easier for people to easily tell if an image depicts something that really happened or is just a visual creation of AI.

