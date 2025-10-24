IKEA's tiny smartphone bed rewards you for getting better sleep

IKEA

TL;DR IKEA is giving away an NFC-enabled miniature bed for your smartphone.

The smart (and small) bed uses NFC to make sure you don’t pick up your phone before getting seven hours of sleep.

Users can earn a reward voucher after completing a week’s worth of seven-hour uninterrupted sleep sessions.

If late-night smartphone use is interrupting your sleep, IKEA might have the perfect accessory to help you curb your doomscrolling. Yes, the Scandinavian furniture and home goods retailer is giving away an NFC-enabled phone bed as part of its “Phone Sleep Collection” promotion. It’s based on full-sized IKEA beds, and in classic IKEA fashion, requires self-assembly.

IKEA UAE shared the product concept on YouTube, which is a miniature phone bed with an NFC chip inside (via MacRumors). After downloading the IKEA app on iOS or Android, you’ll get a notification every time you place your phone on the bed. The app will secretly track how long your phone rests on the bed, with the goal being seven hours of rest.

It’s free with a purchase of 750 UAE dirhams (about $200) as long as customers pick something from IKEA’s Complete Sleep Collection in the UAE. To sweeten the deal, IKEA is giving customers a free voucher equivalent to around $27 when they successfully complete seven nights with at least seven hours of recorded sleep.

While it might sound like a clever bit, the Phone Sleep Collection is real. You can now tuck in your phone at night, improving the quality of your sleep and earning an IKEA reward in the process. It’s an interesting concept that does leverage real NFC tech that communicates with your device when it’s placed on the minuscule bed.

More importantly, IKEA’s Phone Sleep Collection appears to be a clever way to reduce screen time — especially at night. Social media platforms, and smartphones in general, reward users with dopamine rushes as they continue to scroll and interact with content. That can make sleep tricky, which is why minimal phones like the Light Phone III are trendy.

Instead of setting up Digital Wellbeing in Android 16 or switching to a minimalist phone, IKEA’s bed lets you hold onto your favorite flagship. Is it a marketing gimmick, or a real solution for Android users looking to get better sleep with less phone use?

