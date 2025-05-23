Starbucks should sell this 'Iced Americano' phone that smells like coffee

TL;DR Xiaomi has launched a coffee-scented smartphone in China.

The Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro Iced Americano variant also has a vegan leather rear cover that includes coffee grounds.

The phone is a China-only device for now and it starts at ~$416.

We recently heard about a scented Infinix smartphone, but what if you want your phone to smell like coffee instead? Well, aside from just spilling coffee on your phone, you can buy this new Xiaomi handset.

Xiaomi announced the Civi 5 Pro smartphone in China yesterday (May 22), and the company is offering an “Iced Americano” variant that actually smells like coffee. The brand specifically notes that it’s a “light” aroma, just in case you’re worried about an overpowering smell.

Xiaomi has also added coffee grounds to the vegan leather rear cover, framing this decision as an environmentally friendly one. The phone also differs from the standard variants by featuring a gold-colored metal frame.

Weibo/Xiaomi

Otherwise, the Civi 5 Pro continues the Civi trend of delivering a thin and light phone with solid selfie camera credentials. The device measures 7.45mm thick (7.65mm with the camera housing), while the Iced Americano model weighs 181 grams. Other models weigh in at a slightly heavier 184 grams.

The device also packs a 50MP f/2.0 selfie camera in a center-aligned cutout, while a Leica-branded triple 50MP camera system is on the back. The latter consists of a 50MP Light Hunter 800 main camera (f/1.63, one-micron-pixel size), a 50MP 60mm telephoto camera, and a 12MP ultrawide shooter.

Would you buy this 'Iced Americano' phone? 6 votes Yes, for sure 67 % No, I wouldn't 33 %

Other notable specs include a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip, a 6.55-inch 120Hz OLED screen (2,750 x 1,232), a 6,000mAh battery, and 67W wired charging.

The Civi 5 Pro just launched in China, and we’re guessing that, like other Civi handsets, it won’t be available in global markets. Nevertheless, the phone starts at 2,999 yuan (~$416) in its home country. We do hope this concept comes to a Xiaomi phone outside China as it’s a welcome change from typical smartphone releases.

