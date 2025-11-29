I'm a runner and I tried picking up my pace with an exoskeleton, here's how it went

Hypershell X Ultra Next-Gen Exoskeleton The Hypershell X Ultra brings a new dimension to running, cycling, and hiking that I didn't expect to enjoy so much. It uses dual motors and premium materials to take some of the load out of your legs and help you stay out there for longer. If you're willing to splash the cash, it's an augmented exercise experience like no other.

Someone, somewhere, once said that running is a cheap sport to get into. At the base level, I guess they were right. All you really need is a pair of shoes and the motivation to get out the door — and maybe a fitness tracker. The first of those is easy to find, but the second, not always so much. That’s why we have gadgets like massage guns, foam rollers, and specialized shoes with plates and innovative midsole foams. Sometimes, though, that’s still not enough.

When that happens, runners turn to even more extreme measures to get their miles in. We buy shoes with illegal stack heights, pick up fancy compression boots to squeeze the pain out of our legs, and step into exoskeletons to make each step easier. Alright, well, previously I’d only ever heard of that last point, not experienced it.

That is, until now, with the Hypershell X Ultra that I’ve been wearing on and off for the last few months to augment my typical running schedule. This is Hypershell’s top-of-the-line outdoor exoskeleton, and it’s one of the most unique pieces of running gear I’ve ever worn — here’s what it’s like to use one.

The look (and feel) of the future

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

From the minute the Hypershell X Ultra arrived at my door, I could tell I was dealing with a premium piece of equipment. The exoskeleton comes packaged in a thick, foam-like carrying case, which is then packed in a much larger box. Opening it, I couldn’t help but feel a little bit like a secret agent getting outfitted for his next undercover task.

And, when faced with the exoskeleton itself, I have to admit I was a little overwhelmed. As someone who’s accustomed to simply lacing up his shoes and heading out the door, the series of buckles, straps, and the M-One Ultra motor system seemed like they’d add several minutes to my daily running setup. So, I did what anyone would do to delay figuring out the space-age apparatus: I plugged the Hypershell X Ultra in to charge via the USB-C port on the back of its frame.

I thought I'd only ever need carbon-plated shoes to be fast, but now I have carbon fiber legs, too.

My hesitancy to strap into an exoskeleton isn’t because of concerns about Hypershell’s quality — far from it, in fact. The SpiralTwill 3000 carbon fiber arms and titanium alloy frame actually felt like they were ready for any tumble I might take on my first few trail runs while adapting to the assistance from the side-mounted motors. I, thankfully, didn’t take any of those tumbles in the exoskeleton, for reasons I’ll get to in a minute.

On top of its tough materials, the Hypershell X Ultra seems like it’s tailor-made for adventures with temperature ratings from -20 degrees Celsius (-4 degrees Fahrenheit) to 60 degrees Celsius (140 degrees Fahrenheit). I’ll probably never hit either of those extremes, living in the Mid-Atlantic, but the IP54 rating will come in handy for most runs that don’t involve deep creek crossings — again, not my usual terrain.

Otherwise, the Hypershell X Ultra is a pretty well-padded piece of equipment, with generous padding for my lower back and waist. I was able to get a snug (but not uncomfortable) fit from the adjustable waist strap and thigh straps, though the adjustable arms of the skeleton will probably be the most useful if you have your eyes on twisting, turning, trail runs.

That’s pretty much where I reserved my Hypershell X Ultra for use, as it’s not a subtle running accessory for life in the big city. I’m bravely willing to wear a lot of things while running, but I couldn’t risk being hit with a “Run, Forrest, run,” as I hustled past a group of teens. So, I hopped in my car and headed for some slightly more remote terrain.

I’m so glad there’s an app for that

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

And, once I was safely outside the confines of the city, I decided it was time to actually figure out how I was supposed to strap into what seemed like a complicated piece of running equipment. Thankfully, as is so often the case, I was immediately prompted to download the Hypershell app. When I did, I had the opportunity to set up my login and pair my exoskeleton with my phone for slightly easier control.

As a total rookie, the app then guided me step by step, explaining how to secure the perfect fit for my Hypershell X Ultra. It started with the waistband, asking me to adjust the middle buckle and tighten the straps as needed. Then, it was time for the adjustable titanium arms (or are they legs?), prompting me to open levers and widen the arms based on my given height and weight. Last came the thigh straps, which are supposed to sit just about two finger widths above your knees.

Absolutely, positively, spend extra time in the Hypershell app before you start adventuring.

Admittedly, I’ve since overruled some of the Hypershell X Ultra’s fit recommendations, mostly because my actual waist doesn’t really match my metrics, but I’d say the app came pretty close. Anyway, once I was comfortably locked into the suit, it was time to begin my actual tutorial. The Hypershell app guided me through powering on the exoskeleton, toggling between the different modes (Eco, Hyper, and Transparent), and adjusting my power level.

Then, I was on my own. I spent a little more time familiarizing myself with the app, cycling through Hypershell’s Adaptive Motion Recognition modes, which cover a wide range of activities, from race walking to bootpacking, as well as more common sports like walking and cycling. You can also use the app to monitor your remaining charge, mileage, and current speed, though I haven’t been comfortable enough to check any of that while trail running.

And now, it’s time to get my legs moving.

They’re still my legs, just with a bit more oomph

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Seeing as this was my maiden voyage with the Hypershell X Ultra around my legs, I decided to start simple. I toggled it into transparent mode, meaning that it provides no extra assistance, and set off on a four-mile trail loop I’ve run countless times. I gave myself about half a mile to simply get used to the sensation of running with something wrapped around my waist, and then kicked it up a notch.

For the Hypershell, that means switching into Eco mode, which offers very light assistance in exchange for long battery life, lasting up to around 18 miles or seven and a half hours on a single charge of the removable cold-resistant battery. I noticed the pickup from the exoskeleton immediately, feeling my legs pulled forward just enough with each step that I didn’t mind the weight sitting on my lower back.

It's pretty easy to pick up the pace when you can toggle your legs to Hyper mode.

While the Hypershell X Ultra isn’t necessarily heavy, weighing around four pounds without the battery, it sits in a spot on your lower back that can feel a little uncomfortable when the suit isn’t in use. I was worried that I’d simply feel it jostle around for my entire run, but eventually I got over the sensation, so I decided to push the exoskeleton a bit harder.

To do so, I toggled into Hyper mode and really started to push through the climbs and descents of the trail. If I thought Eco mode was an interesting experience, Hyper was something else entirely. It launched my legs forward with each stride uphill, almost daring me to go faster to keep up. At first, this level of assistance worried me, mostly because I feared it would continue right over the top of the hill and into my descent.

Thankfully, the Hypershell X Ultra knows better. Once I crested the hill, the exoskeleton backed off from its assistance, letting gravity do more of the work while I kept a careful eye on my footing. As I reached the bottom of the hill and began to push again, the exoskeleton kicked right back into action, pushing me along the trails and burning through Hyper mode’s roughly 80 minutes of battery life, or about three and a half miles of running.

I also, unfortunately, noticed another hiccup in Hyper mode: my leg straps were rubbing a bit. Although they felt secure when I first adjusted and buckled them, by the time I was moving dynamically, they had started to shift. I’d only notice a little bit here and there on the backs of my legs, but it was enough to be just a little uncomfortable over my half tights. I think I would have been fine if I’d worn pants, but I don’t go out running in pants unless it’s truly cold outside.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Either way, I continued on my loop, crossing a creek a few times without splashing the Hypershell X Ultra (even though it could have handled the moisture). I toggled back into Eco mode for one short hill climb, if only because I’ve never once run up it, and I don’t think that mechanical assistance was going to make the difference — it’s just a bit too steep.

And, by the time I made it back to my car, I felt like I’d made up my mind on the Hypershell X Ultra, but I also felt more conflicted than I had before.

The Hypershell X Ultra feels like cheating, but I kind of love it

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The reason the Hypershell X Ultra left me conflicted over the course of my run is, well, that it works. And not only that, but it works well. I actually felt the exoskeleton working to take the load off my legs, doing its best to propel me up the hill and try to mitigate the eventual soreness I would feel from not exactly being in trail shape. At the end of the day, I could see exactly why so many runners (or hikers or cyclists) would be all about that assistance.

Myself? Well, I still can’t get around the fact that the exoskeleton feels a bit too much like cheating. I know I could never — and would never — wear it for a race, which automatically makes me want to discount it for my everyday runs as well. I try to train in what I’ll race in, which means the same shoes, the same clothing, and the same nutrition. If I mix in a highly advanced exoskeleton some of the time, there’s always a chance that my legs aren’t quite as ready for race day as I might have thought.

It's hard to ignore just how fun it is to supercharge your legs.

And yet, I couldn’t escape the amount of fun I was having. I couldn’t help but feel like the T-1000 or a Transformer, taking on trails with some kind of superhuman strength. No, I don’t mean that literally, but the mental boost I got from the Hypershell X Ultra certainly made it seem that way. I’d guess neither of those famed robots of the silver screen had to deal with chafing as I did, but I think it was a minor price to pay.

There are, however, other groups who I could see benefitting from the Hypershell X Ultra more than I did. If you have limited mobility, are recovering from an injury, or otherwise feel that your body might not be up to endurance sports, this exoskeleton could help. It seems like a perfect (albeit expensive) replacement for trekking poles and other hiking accessories, and I can say I’ll happily buckle back up for more adventures.

Hypershell X Ultra Next-Gen Exoskeleton MSRP: $1,999.00 Less effort, more endurance — redefine your limits. The Hypershell X Ultra is a lightweight exoskeleton that enhances strength, endurance, and mobility for outdoor adventures. Powered by AI, it reduces fatigue, supports heavy loads, and adapts to natural movement — helping you go farther with less effort. See price at Manufacturer site Positives Top-shelf materials

Top-shelf materials Running assistance actually works

Running assistance actually works Helpful app

Helpful app Adjustable fit

Adjustable fit Impressive flexibility Cons A little heavy

A little heavy Battery life is just okay

Battery life is just okay It's... not subtle to wear

It's... not subtle to wear Pricey

