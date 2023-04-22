Hulu error code P-DEV318: What is it and how to fix it?

There’s nothing like sitting back and enjoying a good Hulu movie or TV show after a hard day’s work, or during your day off. The whole experience can get quickly ruined when you try to stream something and the only result is an error code, though. One of the most common ones is Hulu error code P-DEV318. What is it, and how do you get rid of it? Let’s go through some troubleshooting tips and get you streaming in no time.

What does the P-DEV318 error code mean on Hulu? Let’s start with the basics. What even is this Hulu error code P-DEV318 all about? The dreaded error message indicates there is an internet connection issue. In short, it just means there is trouble connecting to Hulu’s servers. And the issue could be with your internet, your device, or Hulu itself.

Whether the problem is with you or with Hulu, there are multiple things you can try to get to the root of the problem. There are also some troubleshooting tips to get rid of Hulu error code P-DEV318. Let’s walk you through them.

How to fix the Hulu P-DEV318 error code It can be hard to pinpoint the problem, so let’s start by checking if the issue is Hulu. If it isn’t, you’ll have to check your own device and connection.

Is Hulu down?

Because Hulu error code P-DEV318 indicates a connection issue with the company’s servers, the first probable cause one can think of is that its servers are down. Hulu has no status page, but you can check third-party sources to see if the service is down. A very popular one is DownDetector.com.

Down Detector is a crowd-sourced website that collects user reports to determine if any service is down. You’ll even be able to access a live map that can show you if the issue is local or widespread. Give it a look and find out if you’re the only one having problems.

You can also check Hulu Support on Twitter. Problems will often be announced through the popular social network.

If Hulu is down, the only solution is to wait until its servers come back up. Luckily, there are plenty of other great streaming services to keep you entertained until that happens.

Check if your internet connection is working

If Hulu is working properly, the next logical step is to check if your internet is working as expected. You can easily check by trying to use any other app that uses the internet, or using another device connected to the same Wi-Fi network. If Hulu, any other app, or a browser is also having issues, chances are your internet connection is to blame.

The first solution for this might be to simply restart your router. We can’t give you exact instructions for this, as every router is different, but a quick Google search for how to restart your specific router should bear fruit. What we can tell you is some routers have reset buttons, which you can use to reboot the unit quickly. If yours doesn’t, and you don’t feel like doing research, simply unplugging the device, waiting for a few minutes, and plugging it back in should do the trick.

If a restart doesn’t help, the best idea is to contact your internet service provider to investigate the issue further.

You might be using a mobile connection. If such is the case, you should ensure your mobile data is turned on. Sometimes we turn it off by accident. You can also call your mobile carrier if this doesn’t help.

How to turn on mobile data on Android: Launch the Settings app. Go into Network & internet. Select your network in the SIMs section. Make sure the Mobile Data setting is toggled on. You can also turn on Roaming, but remember this may incur extra charges, depending on your mobile plan.

How to turn on mobile data on iOS: Launch the Settings app. Go into Cellular. Make sure Cellular Data is toggled on. You can go into your network under SIMs and toggle on Data Roaming, too. Just remember this may incur extra charges, depending on your mobile plan.

Are your data speeds fast enough to stream Hulu? Keep in mind data speeds matter when trying to stream anything online. Such is also the case for Hulu, which recommends at least a 3Mbps bandwidth to stream its library of movies and shows. Live streams require an 8Mbps connection, and you’ll need at least 16Mbps to stream 4K content.

Is your internet up to speed to handle this? There’s a quick way to check. Many internet speed test services exist. One of the most popular ones is SpeedTest.net. Go in there and check how fast your internet is currently running.

If your internet isn’t as fast as it should be, it’s likely due to congestion, which happens when too many people in your area are heavily using the internet. If so, you’ll have to wait for congestion to reduce. Other things could be slowing your speeds, though. Let’s talk about them.

Are too many devices connected to your router?

Did you know every router has a limit of simultaneous connections? This is especially an issue if you have a lower-end router, which is usually what internet service providers give you. These less capable routers typically have a limit of about 10-15 simultaneous connections. This can be a small number once you start throwing multiple smartphones, tablets, computers, TVs, smart home appliances, and other devices into the equation.

A congested router can really affect internet performance. Especially if other products in the network are using a lot of data. A quick solution would be to turn off or disconnect as many connected devices as possible.

If Wi-Fi network congestion is a common issue in your household, though, it might be a better idea to upgrade. Many Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E routers can handle 50 devices or more. Take a look at our list of the best Wi-Fi routers for some nice recommendations.

Your VPN could be the culprit

Are you using a VPN? There is a chance this is the issue. Even if your internet connection is excellent, VPNs can have speed limits and data caps. Especially the free VPN options. Additionally, it’s another layer for the internet to travel through, so any problem with your VPN service can affect the connection between your device and Hulu’s servers. Even the best VPNs can have hiccups from time to time.

While likely unrelated to a Hulu error code P-DEV318, using a VPN can bring other problems to the table. Remember, Hulu is only officially available in the USA. Licensing and geographical restrictions are in place, and Hulu doesn’t like it when you use a VPN. It may even block you from streaming content if it detects you’re using a VPN to stream from another country. Again, this probably isn’t related to the Hulu error code P-DEV318, but it’s certainly something to keep in mind.

Either way, try turning off the VPN and check if Hulu works.

Restart your device So we’ve covered all the possible connection fixes, and you’re still getting a Hulu error code P-DEV318. Now what? Well, we can start tinkering with your device to see if the issue is local. Let’s start with the most basic troubleshooting tip.

You’d be surprised how many problems a simple restart can fix. This can sometimes kick all gears into place and get things back up and working again. Devices can get buggy, especially if you leave them on for too long, which is especially common with mobile devices.

How to restart an Android device: Simultaneously press and hold the Power and Volume Up buttons. Tap on Restart.

How to restart an iOS device Simultaneously press and hold the Power and Volume Up buttons for a few seconds. After a few seconds, the power screen will show up. Use the slider that reads slide to power off.

Check for Hulu app updates App updates often come with bug fixes and performance improvements. Keeping your apps updated to the latest version will generally improve user experience. Maybe Hulu fixed whatever issue is causing the error code P-DEV318 on your device.

How to update Android apps: Launch the Google Play Store. Tap on your Profile icon. Select Manage apps & device. Hit the Updates available option. You can either hit Update next to Hulu. Alternatively, you can select Update all to upgrade all apps at once.

How to update iOS apps: Launch the Apple App Store. Tap on your Profile icon. Scroll down and you will see all the apps with available updates. Hit Update next to Hulu or tap on Update All.

Close and re-open the Hulu app This is another simple suggestion that might help eliminate the Hulu error code P-DEV318. Just like restarting, closing the app can give it a clean start that might fix any software bugs.

How to close an Android app: Launch the Settings app. Go into Apps. Tap on See all apps. Find and select Hulu. Tap on the Force stop button. Confirm by selecting OK.

You can’t force close an app on iOS, but there is a simple way to close apps.

How to close an iOS app: Slide your finger up from the bottom of the screen and hold for a few seconds. You’ll enter the Recent Apps section. Find the app you want to close and slide it up.

Now you can relaunch the Hulu app and see if this method helped.

Clear the cache and storage Locally stored cache and storage can be good for your experience. It makes loading and accessing apps and websites faster. This data can get corrupted with time, though. And corrupted files can affect connectivity between the application and Hulu’s servers. Give your app a clean start to see if it gets rid of the Hulu error code P-DEV318.

How to clear an Android app’s cache and storage: Launch the Settings app. Go into Apps. Tap on See all apps. Find and select Hulu. Hit Storage & cache. Tap on Clear cache. Tap on Clear storage.

It’s not possible to clear cache and storage for an iOS app. The only real way to accomplish this on an Apple device is to delete and reinstall the app. We’ll talk about this process in the next section.

Uninstall and reinstall the app Is the Hulu error code P-DEV318 still showing up? Maybe it’s time to get more aggressive. Let’s delete the app completely, and then reinstall it.

How to uninstall an Android app: Launch the Settings app. Go into Apps. Tap on See all apps. Find and select Hulu. Select Uninstall. Confirm the action by tapping OK.

How to uninstall an iOS app: Find the Hulu app, then tap and hold on to it for a few seconds. Select Remove App. Tap on Delete App.

You can now go to your app store and download Hulu again.

Download the content instead of streaming it Because the Hulu error code P-DEV318 is a connection-related issue, it’s no concern if you’re trying to watch downloaded content. You can watch downloaded Hulu movies and shows offline, if you choose to. If you’re running into this code a bit too often, a simple solution is to be proactive and download whatever you want to watch ahead of time.

The only caveat is that downloading content for offline viewing isn’t available to all Hulu subscribers. You’ll need to sign up for a No Ads plan. An ad-less plan will cost you more; $14.99 a month for Hulu, and $82.99 monthly for Hulu + Live TV.

Maybe it’s time to contact customer support So, you’ve tried all these solutions without success. Now what? The only other option we can think of is contacting Hulu’s support team. You can contact them here. We also have a guide on fixing general Hulu issues, if you want to try a few other things before reaching out.

FAQs

What is the Hulu error code P-DEV318 Hulu error code P-DEV318 shows up when there is a connection error. This is often due to server downtime, internet problems, and sometimes faulty software.

Is Hulu available outside the USA? Hulu is one of few services that are only available in a single country. In this case, it’s the United States of America.

Can I watch Hulu with a VPN outside of the USA? While it is possible to watch Hulu outside of the USA using a VPN, this isn’t technically allowed. You would be going against Hulu’s terms of service and it can block you from accessing its library if it somehow finds out you’re using a VPN to access content from a restricted location.

How much is Hulu? Hulu has multiple plans. The base one is ad-supported and costs $7.99 per month. It grants access to its streaming library. You can remove ads by paying $14.99 monthly. If you want Live TV access, you can pay $69.99 per month for the ad-supported version, or $82.99 a month without advertising. Hulu also offers add-ons and other services. Learn more about the Hulu pricing structure here.

How many screens can I watch Hulu on? Watching Hulu on too many screens shouldn’t directly cause a Hulu error code P-DEV318 to show up, but there is a limit and it’s enforced. Hulu only allows two simultaneous screens per account. You can only bypass this limitation if you are a Live TV subscriber and pay an extra $9.99 a month for an Unlimited Screens Add-on.

Can I download Hulu content? Yes. Hulu content is available to download for offline watching, but you will need a No Ads plan to get this benefit.

How can I check if Hulu is down? While rare, Hulu’s servers and not immune to downtime. This happens from time to time. The easiest way to check if Hulu is down is to use DownDetector.com or check Hulu Support’s Twitter feed.

