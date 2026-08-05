Tired of smartwatches that die in a day? This smartwatch lasts a week and looks great while at it

TL;DR HUAWEI has just released the Watch GT 7 and GT 7 Pro featuring largely unchanged hardware.

Both smartwatches in the Watch GT 7 series retain their week-long battery life while gaining new colors and updated wristbands.

The Watch GT 7 Pro will be available in China for 2,688 CNY (~$398), whereas the 41mm Watch GT 7 will start from 1,588 CNY (~$235) in the region.

HUAWEI is no stranger to smartwatches, having set high benchmarks with the Watch GT 6 and its Pro sibling last year. It’s nearly that time of year when the company refreshes its smartwatch lineup, and right on schedule, the Watch GT 7 and the Watch GT 7 Pro are going official.

Following days of teasing their arrival on social media platforms, HUAWEI has finally taken the wraps off the smartwatches, but only for the Chinese market. While the Watch GT 7 and GT 7 Pro don’t differ much in the design department from their predecessors, HUAWEI now offers them in updated colors and revamped wristbands.

Starting with the GT 7 Pro, HUAWEI has retained the 1.47-inch, 466 x 466 AMOLED screen with a maximum brightness of 3,000 nits, housed in a titanium case. All of this is virtually identical to the Watch GT 6 Pro, as are the wide array of health-tracking sensors, including SpO2, ECG, heart rate, as well as a skin temperature sensor.

HUAWEI is offering a Pro Ski mode with the Watch GT 7 Pro along with updated sports and activity-tracking modes. The smartwatch offers 21 days of battery life with light usage, 12 days with regular use, and seven days with the always-on display (AOD) enabled, the company says. This wearable will be available in new yellow and green colorways paired with a silver case, in addition to the existing black/silver variant from the last-gen model.

Meanwhile, the manufacturer will offer the vanilla Watch GT 7 in 41mm and 46mm variants (pictured below), featuring a 1.32-inch and 1.47-inch AMOLED screen, respectively. The smartwatch lacks an ECG sensor, but includes SpO2, heart rate, and skin temperature sensors.

Similar to the Watch GT 7 Pro, buyers can expect the 46mm variant to last up to 21 days on a full charge with light use and up to seven days with AOD enabled. HUAWEI says the 41mm model offers a 14-day battery life with light usage and five days with always-on display turned on.

The Watch GT 7 in the 41mm version will set customers back by 1,588 CNY (~$235), while the 46mm model will sell for 1,688 CNY (~$250) in China. The premium Watch GT 7 Pro will cost 2,688 CNY (~$398) in the region. HUAWEI’s Harmony OS is the software of choice for the Watch GT 7 series, which means it will miss out on some of the benefits available to Wear OS smartwatches.

HUAWEI hasn’t revealed when (or if) an international launch is on the horizon, though we’d be surprised if the two smartwatches didn’t appear on global retail shelves sometime soon.

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