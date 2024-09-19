HUAWEI Watch GT 5 series launched: Long-lasting, fast-charging watches

TL;DR HUAWEI has launched the Watch GT 5 and GT 5 Pro smartwatches.

The standard watch is available in 41mm and 46mm sizes while the Pro comes in 42mm and 46mm sizes.

The watches start at ~$305 and ~$438, respectively.

The HUAWEI Watch GT series is usually up there among the best smartwatches around, even though it’s not running Wear OS. We’re about due for a sequel, so say hello to the HUAWEI Watch GT 5 series.

The new smartwatches feature circular screens and are available in standard and Pro variants. The standard HUAWEI Watch GT 5 is available in 41mm and 46mm sizes, featuring a stainless steel body. Meanwhile, the Watch GT 5 Pro is available in 42mm and 46mm sizes, featuring a ceramic body and titanium alloy body, respectively.

HUAWEI Watch GT 5 series features

HUAWEI’s latest watches offer a variety of sports features. They support over 100 sports modes, running form analysis, and “professional-level” features for cyclists. The Pro watch also brings improved trail running support, a comprehensive Golf Course Mode, and support for free diving down to 40 meters (131 feet).

These sports features are in addition to health and fitness features like improved heart rate and SpO2 tracking, an ECG button for ECG analysis on Pro models, and an improved health summary feature.

You can also expect some software additions, such as screenshot functionality, full keyboard support for texts and messaging apps, and an overhauled UI. HUAWEI also promises more accurate location tracking thanks to its so-called Sunflower Positioning System tech.

The Chinese manufacturer says the 41mm Watch GT 5 and 42mm Watch GT 5 Pro support up to seven days of battery life. The 46mm standard and Pro watches tout up to two weeks of juice. Either way, you can expect a full charge in just 60 minutes.

HUAWEI Watch GT 5 series price and availability In the market for a new watch and like what you see? Then the HUAWEI Watch GT 5 will be available in global markets including Europe and the UK from September 19.

HUAWEI says the Watch GT 5 starts at £229.99 (~$305) while the Watch GT 5 Pro starts at £329.99 (~$438).

