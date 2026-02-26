The new HUAWEI Watch GT Runner 2 is here to fix your spotty trail GPS tracking

HUAWEI

TL;DR After a five-year hiatus, HUAWEI is returning to the professional fitness market with a massive hardware launch in Madrid.

The Watch GT Runner 2 is the headline product with upgraded GPS accuracy powered by a new 3D floating antenna and improved antenna gasket.

HUAWEI also unveiled the Mate 80 Pro, FreeBuds Pro 5, WATCH Ultimate 2 Green Edition, and the Band 11 series.

Wearable tech often sees small, gradual changes, but HUAWEI is making a big move after its “Now is Your Run” event in Madrid. The company just revealed a lineup of new devices, marking its return to professional running watches after five years of work and launching what it claims is the world’s first dual-engine active noise-cancelling earbuds.

The main highlight of the event was the HUAWEI Watch GT Runner 2, along with the launch of the Mate 80 Pro, FreeBuds Pro 5, and other wearables. Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge joined the stage as global ambassador.

The WATCH GT Runner 2 features a new 3D floating antenna and improved antenna gasket, which make GPS tracking much better, even in tricky places like tunnels or shaded paths. It also offers a smart marathon mode that works as a real-time coach, helping runners keep track of their pace and performance during a race.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

HUAWEI is focusing on convenience too. With Curve Pay built in, you can make payments during your run without needing your phone or wallet. It may seem like a small feature, but it quickly becomes handy once you use it often.

The starting price is £350, but an early promotion lowers it to £320 and includes extra perks and training app subscriptions.

FreeBuds Pro 5 aims to redefine ANC expectations While the running products got most of the attention, the FreeBuds Pro 5 brought one of the event’s most notable upgrades. HUAWEI describes them as the world’s first dual-engine AI noise-cancelling earbuds, using a dual-driver setup to improve both sound quality and noise reduction at the same time.

You get a dual-drive acoustic system combining a dynamic driver and micro planar diaphragm, allowing deeper bass extension down to 10Hz and high-frequency reach up to 48kHz. The setup also reduces distortion and creates a more layered soundstage, which is exactly what you want if you jump between podcasts, music, and video content throughout the day.

Lossless playback is another headline feature. When paired with compatible HUAWEI devices using the L2HC 4.0 codec, the earbuds can deliver 48kHz/24-bit audio at speeds up to 2.3Mbps — numbers that put them firmly in the premium wireless earbuds category.

HUAWEI is highlighting its new noise cancellation technology. The dual-engine AI system adjusts in real time with a MIMO perception model, and HUAWEI says it is 220% better than the last version. Calls should also sound clear because of a triple-mic system with bone-conduction support, which helps your voice stand out even in very loud places.

Huawei also put a lot of effort into comfort. The earbuds were designed using data from over 10,000 ear samples and are now smaller and lighter than before, while still offering IP57 durability for workouts and everyday use.

The FreeBuds Pro 5 launched at £180, with a temporary discount dropping them to £150 plus added device protection.

HUAWEI also introduced the WATCH Ultimate 2 Green Edition with enhanced outdoor and golf tracking, as well as the Band 11 series featuring a brighter display and compact health-tracking features.

Follow