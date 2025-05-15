HUAWEI Watch 5 launched with tech that turns a single tap into a full health scan

TL;DR HUAWEI has unveiled the HUAWEI Watch 5 with fingertip-based health tracking, new gesture controls, and premium build materials.

The company also launched the Watch Fit 4 Series, as well as the FreeBuds 6 and MatePad Pro 12-inch.

The watches are available to order now.

HUAWEI has officially added new wearables to its smartwatch stable, the HUAWEI Watch 5 and the Watch Fit 4 Series. The high-end model, in particular, introduces a few standout features that bring a brand-new angle to the landscape.

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Doubling down on innovation and premium craftsmanship, the Watch 5 introduces multi-sensing X-TAP technology, allowing for on-demand fingertip-based health measurements. This system allows users to touch the X-TAP sensor on the side of the watch and check for a variety of key vitals, including heart rate, SpO₂, and stress levels in just 60 seconds.

Users can access vitals readings with the Watch 5's new fingertip sensor.

The flagship device also introduces new gesture-based interactions, including Double Tap and Double Slide, which allow users to navigate more intuitively without touching the screen. These gestures create a smoother, hands-free experience that’s ideal during workouts or on-the-go multitasking.

From a build perspective, the Watch 5 is designed with aerospace-grade titanium and 904L stainless steel, and it’s topped with spherical sapphire glass to retain the lineup’s premium aesthetic. It is available in two sizes, 42mm and 46mm, and two color options: Purple and Sand Gold.

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

HUAWEI also unveiled the Watch Fit 4 Series, which now boasts premium materials as well, including sapphire glass and aluminum. At 9.3mm thick, the Apple-esque smartwatch continues the brand’s square-shaped alternative line, now with more durability and water resistance. It also adds a new barometer for use while fitness tracking, offline maps, watersport route tracking, and access to more than 15,000 global golf course maps. Along with the Watch 5, the Fit 4 and Fit 4 Pro are compatible with both Android and iOS.

Alongside the new Watch 5, the company also launched an updated, Apple-esque Watch Fit 4 Series.

Meanwhile, the watches weren’t the only devices featured in today’s launch. The company also introduced the FreeBuds 6, its latest open-fit earbuds featuring a dual-driver system and waterdrop shape. Rounding out the announcement is the company’s newest MatePad Pro 12.2-inch, which debuts an OLED PaperMatte Display designed to cut glare and boost brightness.

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

All of these devices echo HUAWEI’s push toward a more integrated and polished device ecosystem. The HUAWEI Watch 5 is available now from the HUAWEI Store, starting at £399.99 (~$531). Likewise, the Watch Fit 4 Series is available now as well from the HUAWEI Store, priced at £149.99 (~$200) for the standard model and £249.99 (~$332) for the Watch Fit 4 Pro. Finally, HUAWEI’s FreeBuds 6 are currently available for £139.99 (~$186) from the HUAWEI Store.

Pricing and availability for the MatePad Pro 12.2-inch will be announced at a later date.

