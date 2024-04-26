This space exploration-themed smartwatch is coming to more countries

TL;DR The HUAWEI Watch 4 Pro Space Exploration model is probably coming to Europe soon.

Launched earlier this month, the watch is currently only available in China.

HUAWEI hasn’t officially confirmed the launch, so pricing and timing are still unknown.

Earlier this month, HUAWEI unveiled a nifty space-themed smartwatch in the HUAWEI Watch 4 Pro Space Exploration model. It differs in design from the regular Watch 4 Pro and also introduces some nifty perks for all you space exploration fans, such as the custom watch face seen in the images. Unfortunately, it’s a China exclusive.

Today, though, leaker MysteryLupin on X (formerly Twitter) shared some new press renders of the watch and also said it is coming to Europe. Unfortunately, the leaker didn’t give much more info than that. But if you were hoping to grab one of these, it looks like you might not have too long to wait.

Here are the renders the leaker shared:

How is the HUAWEI Watch 4 Pro Space Exploration model different from the regular version? First, it has a sapphire glass cover, which is some of the strongest you can get. It also has a nano-microcrystalline ceramic bezel, which further adds to its durability.

There’s also a titanium band which incorporates ultra-wideband connectivity. Unfortunately, this only has one purpose at the moment, which is to connect to the Aito M9 car co-developed by HUAWEI. With it, you can do things like open the car’s trunk, roll down the windows, or check the car’s status, assuming you are within an 8-meter range of the vehicle. Considering how few people out there will own this car and this watch, we don’t imagine this being a big selling point.

The real reason to get this is because you like space exploration and want a premium smartwatch that looks like it’s supposed to go to space. That’s the main customer for this product.

We don’t know how much this watch will cost if and when it does come to Europe, but its price in China is 4,999 Chinese yuan (~$690). In other words, don’t expect it to be cheap.

