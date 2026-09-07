The wide-screen trend has officially reached non-foldables

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TL;DR HUAWEI has launched the Pura X View, with a passport-like wide 16:9.5 aspect ratio on a 6.39-inch OLED screen and up to 6,500 nits peak brightness.

Despite measuring just 6.68mm thick, the device houses a 7,000mAh silicon-anode battery with 66W wired and 50W wireless charging. It is powered by the Kirin 9030S processor and runs HarmonyOS 7. It also offers a 200MP main camera, stylus support, and IP68/IP69 protection.

The Pura X View is currently limited to China, and HUAWEI has not yet announced plans for a global expansion.

Following a half-announcement last month, HUAWEI has finally taken the wraps off the HUAWEI Pura X View. While the company has spent plenty of energy pushing bleeding-edge form factors like the Mate XT 2 tri-folding phone, the Pura X View takes a delightfully weird turn in the traditional candybar phone space by introducing an unconventional, passport-like 16:9.5 wide-screen aspect ratio.

As announced by the company on Weibo, the HUAWEI Pura X View is being pitched to users who want a wider phone for reading, gaming, and split-screen productivity without committing to a wide-screen foldable. It features a 6.39-inch 120Hz OLED display (2,232 × 1,320 resolution) with thin symmetrical 1.05mm bezels, high-frequency 2,160Hz PWM dimming, and an eye-searing peak brightness of up to 6,500 nits. The display is protected by Kunlun Glass and also supports the HUAWEI M-Pen 3 Mini stylus.

Even more impressive is the packaging: despite housing a massive 7,000mAh silicon-anode battery, the chassis measures just 6.68mm thick and weighs 201 grams.

Under the hood, the Pura X View is powered by HUAWEI’s in-house Kirin 9030S processor, aided by a vapor chamber cooling system. It pairs 12GB of RAM with 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of onboard storage and runs HarmonyOS 7 out of the box. Wired fast charging tops out at 66W, alongside 50W wireless charging support. The phone also brings IP68 and IP69 water- and dust-resistance ratings.

On the imaging front, HUAWEI has equipped the Pura X View with a 200MP RYYB primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and OIS, accompanied by a 50MP periscope telephoto shooter with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide lens that doubles as a macro lens, and HUAWEI’s dedicated multi-spectral color sensor for truer skin tones and white balance. Around the front, you get a 50MP selfie shooter.

HUAWEI Pura X pricing and availability

The HUAWEI Pura X View comes in four color options: Red, Gray, White, and Black. Pricing for the phone starts at CNY 5,999 (~$893) for the base 12GB/256GB model, CNY 6,999 yuan (~$1,042) for 12GB/512GB, and topping out at CNY 8,499 (~$1,266) for the 12GB/1TB variant.

The HUAWEI Pura X View is certainly an interesting take on the glass slab smartphone, but for now, it remains restricted to China. There is no word yet on an international release. If the phone and its unique form factor find success in China, you can expect other Android brands to take inspiration and for future phones to reach the global market.

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