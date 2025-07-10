This phone has an industry-first switchable dual telephoto camera

TL;DR HUAWEI has announced the launch of the Pura 80 Series.

The Pura 80 Ultra features a switchable dual telephoto camera.

The series also fits in a new Smart Controls Button to quickly access various features.

Samsung isn’t the only phone maker launching new hardware this week. We’re also getting the latest entries into HUAWEI’s Pura line. And the company has done something rather interesting with its most premium model this year.

Today, HUAWEI announced the launch of the Pura 80 Series, which consists of the Pura 80, Pura 80 Pro, and Pura 80 Ultra. The base model features a flat edge design, frosted glass back, and a familiar triangle-shaped camera bump with a triple camera setup. Meanwhile, the Pro and Ultra use what HUAWEI calls a glazed texture, along with rounded edges, and a similar triangle-shaped camera bump. You’ll get three color options with the base model (Frosted Gold, Frosted White, and Frosted Black) and the Pro model (Glazed Red, Glazed Black, and Glazed White). However, the Ultra will only be available in two colorways: Prestige Gold and Golden Black.

The main selling point of the Pura line is its photography prowess. On that end, the Pura 80 offers a 50MP main camera, a 12MP telephoto camera, and a 13MP ultrawide camera. Moving on to the Pro, it manages to fit in a one-inch 50MP primary camera along with its 48MP telephoto and 40MP ultrawide lenses.

As mentioned earlier, HUAWEI did something interesting with the Ultra. In what the company calls an industry first, it gave the Ultra a switchable dual telephoto camera. This setup gives the phone a 50MP telephoto lens with 3.7x optical zoom and a 12MP telephoto lens with 9.4x optical zoom. A one-inch 50MP primary camera and a 40MP ultrawide join that dual setup.

You can also expect to see a new AI Smart Controls Button on the side of these phones. Tapping on this button gives the user quick access to various features like the camera, flashlight, notepad, and more. This button also doubles as the phone’s fingerprint reader. Speaking of AI, HUAWEI is also using the technology for noise cancelation, allowing for two-way noise reduction on calls.

Sitting inside, you’ll find a 5,170mAh battery in all three models. Although the batteries are the same, the charging speed is a different story. The base model supports up to 66W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. Meanwhile, the Pro is said to also support 66W wired charging, but it could support higher rates. We have reached out to HUAWEI for clarification. For wireless charging, the Pro will support 80W. Finally, the Ultra offers 100W wired and 80W wireless charging.

At the time of writing, the company didn’t share pricing and availability. We’ll update this article with that information when it becomes available.

