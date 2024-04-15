HUAWEI is killing its P series flagships and starting again 'with a new attitude'

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR HUAWEI has renamed its P series to “Pura,” and the first set of devices will carry the “HUAWEI Pura 70” branding.

The HUAWEI Pura 70 series is said to include four phones in the lineup: the Pura 70, Pura 70 Pro, Pura 70 Pro Plus, and Pura 70 Ultra.

HUAWEI continues to make some great camera flagships, but they have dropped out of most conversations in Western markets due to the US ban against them. Even then, the HUAWEI P60 series flagships have been praised for packing in some impressive camera hardware that competes against the best of the best. Despite the overarching success of the HUAWEI P-series over the past several years, the company has announced that it has killed off the P-series branding and rechristened the upcoming phone releases as the “HUAWEI Pura 70” series.

HUAWEI announced this branding change through its official Weibo account, mentioning that the HUAWEI P series has been “upgraded” to the HUAWEI Pura, complete with a “new attitude.”

The company also confirmed that the subsequent product series will continue with the “70” numeral.

Leaker Digital Chat Station says that HUAWEI could be working on a total of four different devices in the series.

Consequently, the HUAWEI Pura 70 series could be split into these four devices: HUAWEI Pura 70

HUAWEI Pura 70 Pro

HUAWEI Pura 70 Pro Plus

HUAWEI Pura 70 Ultra Offline retailers in China have received different RAM and storage variants of the device, with the base variant spotted with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, the Pro with an additional 1TB storage variant, the Pro Plus with an upgraded 16GB RAM configuration over the Pro, and the Ultra with a singular 1TB storage variant. This isn’t an exhaustive list, so more RAM and storage variants could exist.

The color descriptions also show that the HUAWEI Pura 70 Ultra could have a Ceramic build. Based on my previous experiences with phones that used ceramic as a building material, I guess the phone would be heavy.

It remains unlikely that all the devices in the HUAWEI Pura 70 series will leave its home market of China. HUAWEI did launch the P60 Pro in certain EU regions so that we could see some of the devices in the Pura 70 series launch in the same markets.

However, the lack of Google integration remains a challenge the company must address for success in the global market. HUAWEI does have its own app suite that aims to fill these shoes, but it remains an uphill battle to convince consumers in the global West.

Are you still using a Huawei phone or have you switched? 2102 votes I'm using a Huawei phone with Google support 43 % I'm using a Huawei phone without Google support 21 % I've switched to Samsung 12 % I've switched to an iPhone 3 % I'm using a Xiaomi phone instead 5 % I'm using an OPPO/OnePlus/Vivo/Realme phone 5 % I'm using another brand's phone (leave a comment) 11 %

