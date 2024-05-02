HUAWEI Pura 70 series launches globally: Best camera phone contenders?

TL;DR HUAWEI has launched the Pura 70 series of phones in global markets.

The Pura 70, Pura 70 Pro, and Pura 70 Ultra are launching outside China.

Expect to pay ~$1,605 for the Pura 70 Ultra.

HUAWEI launched the Pura 70 series in China a few weeks ago, but it turns out we didn’t have to wait too long to get these camera phones in global markets.

The manufacturer has launched three out of the four Pura 70 series phones outside China, with the Pura 70 Pro Plus being the sole China-only phone. Otherwise, global users can choose between the Pura 70, Pura 70 Pro, and Pura 70 Ultra.

All three phones are apparently powered by a Kirin 9010 chipset, although HUAWEI refused to disclose any information about the chip (including the name) during a media briefing. The devices also share a few features like an LTPO OLED screen (1 to 120Hz, 2,500 nits peak brightness), IP68 rating, a 13MP selfie camera, and EMUI 14.2 atop AOSP. The company didn’t reveal the underlying version of Android, either. For what it’s worth, the P60 Pro ran what was effectively Android 12, suggesting that the Pura 70 series could be running an older version too.

In any event, EMUI 14.2 also brings a few additions. Perhaps the strangest inclusion is interactive themes on the lock screen, allowing you to apparently control the theme with your eyes. We’ve also got gesture controls (e.g. swipe to control volume, grab to take a screenshot) and a Privacy View feature to hide notifications when other people look at your device.

It’s also worth reiterating that the phones don’t have ready access to Google Mobile Services owing to the HUAWEI ban. But we’ve seen solutions like Gbox popping up to bring apps like YouTube and Gmail to the company’s devices. But this isn’t as comprehensive a solution as simply having official Google support.

It should also be noted that HUAWEI is only offering fixed storage this time, having dropped NM card support from the Pura 70 range. The company pointed to the large amount of internal storage available on these phones as well as the “low usage rate” of NM cards as reasons behind dropping storage expansion.

HUAWEI Pura 70 Ultra

The Pura 70 Ultra is the star of the show here, and it brings one of the more impressive camera systems of 2024. Expect a retractable 50MP main camera here, featuring a one-inch RYYB sensor and sensor-shift stabilization. The retractable mechanism doesn’t enable zoom, but HUAWEI told journalists that this setup allows the company to use the one-inch sensor to its “full extent.” It also pointed to better focusing as another benefit, as there was a greater distance between the lenses and the sensor itself.

HUAWEI claims this retractable camera is rated for 300,000 retraction cycles, which is equivalent to opening and closing it 150 times a day for five years. The firm also says the camera has a “very distinct and very pleasant sound” when popping out. Much like pop-up cameras, this camera is also designed to retract when the phone is dropped.

The company notes that the Pura 70 Ultra camera is capable of clearly capturing fast-moving subjects. In fact, the phone can apparently capture a car moving at 300km/h.

The phone also ships with a 50MP 3.5x telephoto camera (f/2.1), bringing a macro mode that allows you to focus on subjects as close as 5cm away (down from 10cm on the P60 Pro). Otherwise, a 40MP ultrawide camera completes the rear camera setup.

HUAWEI’s phone isn’t too shabby in other areas, packing a 6.8-inch screen (2,844 x 1,260), 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, a 5,200mAh battery, and 100W wired charging, and 80W wireless top-ups. Thankfully, you get a 100W charger in the box too.

What about the Pura 70 and Pura 70 Pro?

The standard and Pro Pura devices are obviously a step down from the Pura 70 Ultra, but they still look pretty impressive on paper. Starting with the Pura 70 Pro, it brings a 6.8-inch display (2,844 x 1,260), 12GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and a 5,050mAh battery. The device also brings 100W wired charging support and 80W wireless charging.

The Pura 70 Pro’s rear camera setup is broadly in line with the P60 Pro. Expect a 50MP 1/1.3-inch main camera with a variable aperture (f/1.4 to f/4.0), a 48MP 3.5x telephoto camera (f/2.1, 5cm macro focusing), and a 12.5MP ultrawide lens.

It should go without saying that the vanilla Pura 70 is a step down from the Pro and Ultra phones. It brings a slightly smaller screen (6.6 inches, 2,760 x 1,256), 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 4,900mAh battery. Need to top it up? Then you can choose between 66W wired and 50W wireless charging, with the 66W charger in the box.

Meanwhile, the standard Pura 70 offers the same main camera but swaps out the secondary cameras. Expect a 12MP 5x periscope camera and a 13MP ultrawide lens instead.

HUAWEI Pura 70 series global pricing

The Pura 70 series will be available to pre-order in the EU from May 2, with the company later confirming that general sales take place from May 22. So what’s the damage, then?

Fancy getting the Pura 70 Ultra? HUAWEI says you can expect to pay €1,499 (~$1,609) for the 16GB/512GB variant. Meanwhile, the 12GB/512GB Pura 70 Pro will be available for €1,199 (~$1,287). Finally, the standard Pura 70 will set you back €999 (~$1,072) for the 12GB/256GB model.

“The UK is not included in the first wave of markets; however, HUAWEI continually evaluates the regional availability of its flagship products and we will share more information about Pura 70 Ultra availability in the UK in the coming months,” the company told Android Authority in response to UK availability and pricing. This suggests that the standard Pura 70 and/or Pura 70 Pro might not be available in the market.

